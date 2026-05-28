We Clinched Two Big Redistricting Wins Yesterday





We needed some good news on the redistricting front. Something, because what happened in South Carolina was a gut punch: State Senate Republicans, about a dozen or so, decided to side with Democrats and vote against a crucial cloture vote on another reading of the new map. This killed the push, with promises that it would be taken up in the next session.

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Yet in Tennessee, a federal judge refused to block the state’s new map, and the Missouri Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the redrawn districts there can remain in place, ensuring they can be used for this year’s midterm elections.

#BREAKING: A federal judge has denied a temporary restraining order seeking to block Tennessee's new congressional map pic.twitter.com/T8zGo0BsiE — The Redistrict Network (@RedistrictNet) May 26, 2026

Big win.



The Missouri First Map keeps racking up court wins.



The Missouri Supreme Court upheld the plain meaning of the Missouri Constitution and refused to let a referendum petition automatically suspend the state’s duly enacted congressional map. https://t.co/wboBanokJr — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) May 12, 2026

BREAKING: The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the state’s new 7R-1D congressional map, clearing the way for it to take effect in the 2026 midterm elections. pic.twitter.com/I8hEJuLJM1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 27, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The Missouri Supreme Court has just UPHELD the state's new 7R-1D Congressional map UNANIMOUSLY



GOOD! Another legal win 🔥



The state Supreme Court specifically upheld the Special Session called by the governor to get this map done. The map itself was ALREADY deemed… pic.twitter.com/5EyFqA3QdS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 27, 2026

We still have some issues in Alabama, as they’ve asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on their redistricting efforts, after the courts struck down a proposed 2023 map the legislature tried to enact following the Louisiana-based Callais decision that narrowed the use of the Voting Rights Act’s provision that permits the creation of race-based congressional districts. Mississippi won’t redraw its districts until they’re on solid ground legally—there’s a district judge who could nuke any new map push. In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp has called a special session to redraw the state's congressional and state legislative maps for the 2028 cycle.

It’s a mixed bag. It was never going to be smooth, but we need to keep pushing forward. Democrats wiped out in the South, and with the 2030 census coming up, it's going to be a huge blow to Democrats. They’re feeling desperate right now.

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