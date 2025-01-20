TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Here's Trump's First Executive Order
Trump Vows to Bring Back American Greatness While Trashing the Serial Failures of...
At the Last Moment, Joe Biden Pardons the Rest of His Crime Family
Jake Tapper Did Not Just Say That During Trump's Inauguration
Predictable: Lefty Nonprofits Sue Trump Administration Over DOGE Hours After President is...
BREAKING: Donald Trump Has Been Sworn in As President. Now He's About to...
NPR Guest Declares Lee Greenwood Is Spreading 'Propaganda'
Here’s Who Didn’t Show Up to Trump’s Inauguration
How About a Group Cry: Time Magazine Posts Mental Health Guide for Libs...
Local Prosecutors Need Pam Bondi and Kash Patel at DOJ
President Biden Says He’s ‘Not Going Anywhere’ After He Leaves Office
VIP
Poll Shows This Demographic Is Especially Excited for Trump, While Biden Receives Particul...
Former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards Has Died
Tipsheet

Adam Schiff's Response to Preemptive Pardon May Shock You

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 20, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Earlier on Monday, now former President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons for Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and members of the January 6 Select Committee. There had been rumors that such pardons were at least being considered, though one of those J6 members, now-Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), has something of a curious reaction.

Advertisement

During President Donald Trump's first term, Schiff spoke out considerably about pardons, including after the 2020 election, not long before Trump was on his way out. 

Such a post about Trump "has repeatedly abused the pardon power to reward friends and protect those who covered up for him" is particularly rich, given that Biden pardoned his family members just moments before Trump was inaugurated for his second term.

Recommended

Here's Trump's First Executive Order Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Footage circulated on Monday of Schiff warning about pardons for members of his own party. 

"To people of their own party or of their own administration, that I think would tend to encourage people to feel they're not beholden to the law because the outgoing president will give them a prospective pardon," Schiff mentioned. "So I think it's unwise policy. And I would urge the president not to go down that road."

Even when the preemptive pardons for Schiff and others were just a rumor, Schiff spoke out against it. It turns out he's still saying he feels that way.

As Schiff told CNN's Manu Raju on Monday, he sees the pardons as "not necessary."

"I continue to think they were not necessary," he told Raju. He, like Biden himself said as president-elect in December 2020, said he was concerned about precedent, but then claimed, "I understand why the president did it."

Advertisement

There's also a mention of how Schiff did not talk to Biden about the pardon in advance, and that he was surprised by it. 

We'll see what kind of an effect this has on Schiff and other members of what Trump has referred to as the unselect committee. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Trump's First Executive Order Matt Vespa
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States
Predictable: Lefty Nonprofits Sue Trump Administration Over DOGE Hours After President is Inaugurated Jeff Charles
Trump Vows to Bring Back American Greatness While Trashing the Serial Failures of Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Trump Returns to the Sounds of the Lamentations of the Women-Identifying Kurt Schlichter
Here’s Who Didn’t Show Up to Trump’s Inauguration Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Trump's First Executive Order Matt Vespa
Advertisement