Elon Musk Offers an Update on His Plans to Form a Third Party

Elon Musk has found himself in the news recently for his opposition to the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB), though it still passed both chambers of Congress this week and was signed into law on the 4th of July holiday by President Donald Trump. As we noted on Thursday, hours after the bill had passed the House, Musk was quiet over X, though days before he had called for forming a third party if the bill passed. Sure enough, Musk posted once more about an idea for another political party on Saturday.

If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day.



Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

On Friday morning, hours before the bill was going to be signed, Musk conducted a poll about the creation of the America Party. Close to 1.25 million people voted, with 65.4 percent in favor of such a party.

"Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!" Musk posted.

A subsequent post had offered how to "execute" the party, focusing on only a few races in the Senate and House. He also referenced the "razor-thin legislative margins" in place.

Musk had conducted a poll early last month as well, asking if it was time for a third party. With over 5.6 million votes coming in, 80.4 percent approved of the idea.

One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts.



Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2025

Musk has since posted and reposted throughout Friday Saturday about his plans for this America Party as well as concerns to do with the bill and the "uniparty." One of his more recent posts from Saturday addresses how he plans to go after what he calls the "one-party system."

The way we’re going to crack the uniparty system is by using a variant of how Epaminondas shattered the myth of Spartan invincibility at Leuctra:



Extremely concentrated force at a precise location on the battlefield. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2025

Musk has also been posting and reposting those that support his idea, though replies his posts from Friday and Saturday have also pointed out the issues with having a third party in our two-party system.

The idea of such a third party has been trending on X throughout Saturday, with "America Party," and "Ross Perot," who ran unsuccessfully as an independent in the 1992 presidential election and still only earned 19 percent, despite being considered one of the most successful third-party candidates in the U.S. presidential history. "Mike Pence" has also been trending for rumored involvement, but there has been no evidence of this from any credible sources.

Respectfully, the American people gave Trump a mandate of 4 years. I think the right thing to do by the American people is to let him execute on his agenda. I get the frustration with congress. A lot of them need to be primaried but starting a third party now will just give… — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) July 5, 2025

Why are you trying to hand Democrats the country when you worked so hard to save it from them? I don't get it. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 4, 2025

‼️I’m Vehemently Opposed to the Creation of a Third Party‼️



Let me preface this by saying I support both President Trump & Elon Musk. I think I speak for many — hopefully — that we wish both “dads” can come to an agreement & work together for successful 2026 midterm elections.… — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 4, 2025

I said it the last time you posted this question…



If you want to know how a multiparty system works, look at Canada.



Do you want America to become Canada?



If the system is broken, more of a broken system isn’t going to fix it. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) July 4, 2025