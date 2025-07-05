Did You See Kamala Harris' Fourth of July Post? Is the Woman Brain...
Tipsheet

Elon Musk Offers an Update on His Plans to Form a Third Party

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | July 05, 2025 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Elon Musk has found himself in the news recently for his opposition to the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB), though it still passed both chambers of Congress this week and was signed into law on the 4th of July holiday by President Donald Trump. As we noted on Thursday, hours after the bill had passed the House, Musk was quiet over X, though days before he had called for forming a third party if the bill passed. Sure enough, Musk posted once more about an idea for another political party on Saturday.



On Friday morning, hours before the bill was going to be signed, Musk conducted a poll about the creation of the America Party. Close to 1.25 million people voted, with 65.4 percent in favor of such a party. 

"Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!" Musk posted.

A subsequent post had offered how to "execute" the party, focusing on only a few races in the Senate and House. He also referenced the "razor-thin legislative margins" in place. 

Musk had conducted a poll early last month as well, asking if it was time for a third party. With over 5.6 million votes coming in, 80.4 percent approved of the idea. 

Musk has since posted and reposted throughout Friday Saturday about his plans for this America Party as well as concerns to do with the bill and the "uniparty." One of his more recent posts from Saturday addresses how he plans to go after what he calls the "one-party system."

Musk has also been posting and reposting those that support his idea, though replies his posts from Friday and Saturday have also pointed out the issues with having a third party in our two-party system. 

The idea of such a third party has been trending on X throughout Saturday, with "America Party," and "Ross Perot," who ran unsuccessfully as an independent in the 1992 presidential election and still only earned 19 percent, despite being considered one of the most successful third-party candidates in the U.S. presidential history. "Mike Pence" has also been trending for rumored involvement, but there has been no evidence of this from any credible sources. 



