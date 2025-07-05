Did You See Kamala Harris' Fourth of July Post? Is the Woman Brain...
Tipsheet

Another Wildfire Has Hit California and Newsom's Plan Is to Attack Trump

Rebecca Downs
July 05, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

Earlier this year, wildfires hit Los Angeles. It was a tragic story of blue state incompetence, with much of the coverage also involving how Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and President Donald Trump certainly went at it against each other. Trump had not yet taken office for his second term. Another wildfire has hit, the Madre Fire, which has hit the central part of California. Sure enough, Newsom is making it his mission to go after Trump.

Newsom has posted and reposted several times from his official account about the fire, with one of those posts serving as his pinned post. It's worth nothing that the first post, from his press office, does note that California "remains in lockstep with our federal partners."

Newsom's posts otherwise don't go for that tone about partnership, though. One post in particular even takes the time to go after Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB), which passed both chambers of Congress earlier this week and Trump signed into law on Friday

"Trump needs to WAKE UP and start funding federal firefighters and land-management teams in these rural communities - instead of giving tax cuts to billionaires," the governor's pinned post reads, going for a tiring narrative we're used to hearing from Democrats about the bill. "Trump's incompetence is endangering lives," the post even claimed. 

The day wasn't all about celebrating for the president, though, as Trump also addressed over social media the flooding in central Texas which has tragically affected a Christian summer camp for girls, Camp Mystic. 

Newsom has been consistently posting his hysterical outrage about the OBBB from both his official and political X accounts, but this takes it to a new level. There's been 10,000 replies and he may also be hit with context from Community Notes, since wildfire management is a matter of how the state responds. Newsom cut $100 million in fire prevention from the 2024-2025 state budget

The governor, as well as LA Mayor Karen Bass, have received heavy criticism for their handling of the wildfires earlier this year. Bass was away in Ghana when the fires hit her city, though there were warnings in place before she left the country. Her response since then is still being criticized, as a pitiful amount of permits for rebuilding have been granted. Newsom and Bass have likewise made news for and been criticized over their response to the anti-ICE riots affecting Los Angeles last month, and the governor also just recently sued Fox News for defamation when it comes to coverage over calls with Trump about the riots. 

