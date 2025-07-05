Another Wildfire Has Hit California and Newsom's Plan Is to Attack Trump

Earlier this year, wildfires hit Los Angeles. It was a tragic story of blue state incompetence, with much of the coverage also involving how Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and President Donald Trump certainly went at it against each other. Trump had not yet taken office for his second term. Another wildfire has hit, the Madre Fire, which has hit the central part of California. Sure enough, Newsom is making it his mission to go after Trump.

Advertisement

Newsom has posted and reposted several times from his official account about the fire, with one of those posts serving as his pinned post. It's worth nothing that the first post, from his press office, does note that California "remains in lockstep with our federal partners."

UPDATE — The #MadreFire, which started and exploded on federal lands, is now mapped at more than 70,000 acres and containment is up to 10%.



The state remains in lockstep with our federal partners, and @CAL_FIRE has significantly increased air & ground resources in the last 24… https://t.co/39IwMIbhiC — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 4, 2025

Newsom's posts otherwise don't go for that tone about partnership, though. One post in particular even takes the time to go after Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB), which passed both chambers of Congress earlier this week and Trump signed into law on Friday.

"Trump needs to WAKE UP and start funding federal firefighters and land-management teams in these rural communities - instead of giving tax cuts to billionaires," the governor's pinned post reads, going for a tiring narrative we're used to hearing from Democrats about the bill. "Trump's incompetence is endangering lives," the post even claimed.

The day wasn't all about celebrating for the president, though, as Trump also addressed over social media the flooding in central Texas which has tragically affected a Christian summer camp for girls, Camp Mystic.

The #MadreFire — which started on federal land Trump manages — is now the LARGEST wildfire of the year.



Trump hasn’t said a word. His admin is proposing cuts to the Forest Service instead.



Rake your forest, @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/QalNy2Nmk3 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) July 5, 2025

In just the past 24 hours, 15 new fires have ignited — on federal land — from Modoc to Klamath to Trinity.



Trump needs to WAKE UP and start funding federal firefighters and land-management teams in these rural communities - instead of giving tax cuts to billionaires.



Trump's… — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) July 4, 2025

Newsom has been consistently posting his hysterical outrage about the OBBB from both his official and political X accounts, but this takes it to a new level. There's been 10,000 replies and he may also be hit with context from Community Notes, since wildfire management is a matter of how the state responds. Newsom cut $100 million in fire prevention from the 2024-2025 state budget.

Advertisement

The governor, as well as LA Mayor Karen Bass, have received heavy criticism for their handling of the wildfires earlier this year. Bass was away in Ghana when the fires hit her city, though there were warnings in place before she left the country. Her response since then is still being criticized, as a pitiful amount of permits for rebuilding have been granted. Newsom and Bass have likewise made news for and been criticized over their response to the anti-ICE riots affecting Los Angeles last month, and the governor also just recently sued Fox News for defamation when it comes to coverage over calls with Trump about the riots.