Do Dems Know Obama Gave Kash Patel an Award for Hunting Down Terrorists?
NBC News Host Highlights the Immense Damage Joe Biden Has Done With Hunter's...
Healthcare CEO Killer Inscribed These Words on the Bullet Casings
Trump Needs to Pardon All the J6 Political Prisoners on Day One
Fire Your Whiny Employees Too Upset Over The Election To Do Their Work
The Hunter Biden Pardon
VIP
This Election Cycle, at Least One Celeb Understood Voters Didn't Care What A-Listers...
Biden Breaks His Promise and Pardons His Son -- Yeah, But Trump!
The Milei Revolution
Trump Calls Out The Wall Street Journal As He Redefines The Media Landscape
End the IRS's Worldwide Tax Grab
Kash Patel for FBI? Yes.
There Is One Man the Trump Administration Needs to Help Tame the Bureaucratic...
Trump Will Make Energy Affordable Again
Tipsheet

Biden White House Scrambling on Whether to Pardon These Three People

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 05, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The incoming Trump administration is reportedly causing panic within the walls of the Biden White House. Though Joe’s decision to pardon Hunter Biden ripped the rug from under liberals defending the president for not doing so, and neutralizing any criticism of Trump for when he issues pardons some might find disagreeable, the president’s staff is moving past that matter. They’re concerned about how the Trump Justice Department is going to behave, especially when it comes to Liz Cheney, Anthony Fauci, and Adam Schiff. There might be pardons to head off any supposed legal retribution at the pass (via Politico): 

Advertisement

The White House officials, however, are carefully weighing the extraordinary step of handing out blanket pardons to those who’ve committed no crimes, both because it could suggest impropriety, only fueling Trump’s criticisms, and because those offered preemptive pardons may reject them. 

The deliberations touch on pardoning those currently in office, elected and appointed, as well as former officials who’ve angered Trump and his loyalists. 

Those who could face exposure include such members of Congress’ Jan. 6 Committee as Sen.-elect Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Trump has previously said Cheney “should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!” Also mentioned by Biden’s aides for a pardon is Anthony Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who became a lightning rod for criticism from the right during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The West Wing deliberations have been organized by White House counsel Ed Siskel but include a range of other aides, including chief of staff Jeff Zients. The president himself, who was intensely focused on his son’s pardon, has not been brought into the broader pardon discussions yet, according to people familiar with the deliberations.

The conversations were spurred by Trump’s repeated threats and quiet lobbying by congressional Democrats, though not by those seeking pardons themselves. “The beneficiaries know nothing,” one well-connected Democrat told me about those who could receive pardons. 

Recommended

Healthcare CEO Killer Inscribed These Words on the Bullet Casings Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The publication noted the sordid aspect of pardon season, while adding that no one should be shocked if many Democrats take two-faced positions, opposing preemptive pardons in public while hoping for such protections in private. Again, another activity that led to the rise of Trumpism in American politics concerning these shady deeds doled out by the well-connected and the elites. 

The White House would not comment on this matter, but it did not deny that these discussions were taking place.

 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Healthcare CEO Killer Inscribed These Words on the Bullet Casings Matt Vespa
NBC News Host Highlights the Immense Damage Joe Biden Has Done With Hunter's Pardon Matt Vespa
Here's How Many GOP Senators Are Now Opposed to Pete Hegseth's Defense Secretary Nomination Matt Vespa
Trump Needs to Pardon All the J6 Political Prisoners on Day One Kurt Schlichter
Elder Rape Is a Strength! Ann Coulter
Fire Your Whiny Employees Too Upset Over The Election To Do Their Work Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Healthcare CEO Killer Inscribed These Words on the Bullet Casings Matt Vespa
Advertisement