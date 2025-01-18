Tim Walz Mocked Thoroughly for Post on 'Bad Weather'

On Friday, President-elect Donald Trump made the decision to move his inauguration for Monday indoors due to the extremely cold winter weather. He was mocked by plenty of Democrats over social media, but of all people to weigh in, that Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) would be among them is particularly befuddling.

Advertisement

"There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing," Walz quipped in a quoted repost over X on Friday when sharing news from the Associated Press. He also posted a picture of himself in a plaid flannel and hat while he takes to the microphone for an event in snow.

There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing. https://t.co/t4EIhA31n0 pic.twitter.com/vndLPf4Bot — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) January 17, 2025

Since the post has been up since early Friday afternoon, there have been over 9,000 replies, and plenty of quoted reposts mocking the governor as well. Walz has himself been inaugurated indoors.

Joe Concha even shared footage of that inauguration.

Interesting.



In a related story, Tim Walz was sworn in as governor… INDOORS. https://t.co/Z3Z1IXYk6q pic.twitter.com/FAYDYwQrC5 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 18, 2025

As Amy pointed out at our sister site of Twitchy, many chimed in to ask when Walz himself will be inaugurated. Vice President Kamala Harris and Walz lost last November to Trump and his running mate, Vice President-elect JD Vance.

The Trump-Vance ticket trounced the Harris-Walz ticket. Trump even won the popular vote, a feat a Republican has mot accomplished since 2004.

There's no such thing as "Vice President Tim Walz" and there never will be.



Weirdo. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 17, 2025

There’s no such thing as a sitting VP who wants to put tampons in the boys’ bathroom, only bad failed candidates. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) January 18, 2025

When is your inauguration again? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 17, 2025

What time is your inauguration at again? https://t.co/YMV9zxIPLu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 17, 2025

Walz brought very little, if anything, to the ticket. It looked at one point as if Harris was going to pick Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA), the popular and moderate enough governor of a key swing state. There's reports that he had a bad interview and didn't want the job being someone's number two, but it also can't be ignored that progressives in the party implored Harris to go with another pick, with Walz being one of those options. Shapiro's Jewish faith and support for Israel looked to certainly be a liability.

Walz, however, turned to be a laughing stock. He also had problems with habitual lying, and there were concerns about stolen valor plaguing him from pretty much the moment he became Harris' running mate. The governor also claimed Trump supporters were Nazis for daring to attend a Trump-Vance rally at Madison Square Garden days before the election, divisive claims he and Harris doubled down on. Just over a month before the election, snap polls also showed Vance beat Walz during the vice presidential debate that took place.

Harris didn't just lose Pennsylania, which, at 19 electoral votes, was the most important of all the swing states, but all seven. She didn't even win Minnesota by much, and the Harris-Walz ticket also lost the governor's home county.

Advertisement

If there's anyone who should keep his mouth shut on inauguration plans, it very likely should be the running mate of the losing ticket.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who is always reliable with some nasty and false takes--from lying about immigration bills to making excuses for the murder of a healthcare CEO early last month--also chimed in, leading to a battle over social media with fellow senators for his troubles.

He canceled the outdoor inauguration because the Mall was going to be empty and totally embarrassing and all he cares about are the tech bros and the ruling class billionaires and so it’s better if they are the only ones in the room anyway. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 18, 2025