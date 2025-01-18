Hordes of Miserable Liberal White Women Storm DC to Whine About Trump's Return
Bill Maher Takes an Axe to Progressivism in Blistering Editorial About the LA...
America Is Back
Democratic Senators Pen Letter to Big Tech Leaders Rebuking Them for Donating to...
'That's 50': With This Senator's Announcement, Hegseth Picks Up Enough Votes for Confirmat...
Glenn Beck Offers Chilling Reason Why He Thinks Trump Moved Inauguration Indoors
Trump’s $TRUMP Meme Coin Soars to $30 Billion in 24 Hours, Shaking Up...
PETA Lies: 'Trump Did Nothing to End Animal Experimentation'
VIP
Here's What Bill Gates Had to Say About His Three-Hour Meeting With Trump
Tom Homan Delivers on Promise: Chicago Braces for Trump’s Mass Deportation Sweep
Shameful: Local DC Police Refuse to Assist Trump's Inauguration
The Dem Who ‘Broke Down In Tears’ Over Tump
Daughters of the American Revolution Began Allowing 'Trans' Members. One Chapter Is Pushin...
Get Ready to 'Make America United Again' As We're That Much Closer to...
Tipsheet

Tim Walz Mocked Thoroughly for Post on 'Bad Weather'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 18, 2025 5:30 PM
Townhall Media

On Friday, President-elect Donald Trump made the decision to move his inauguration for Monday indoors due to the extremely cold winter weather. He was mocked by plenty of Democrats over social media, but of all people to weigh in, that Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) would be among them is particularly befuddling.

Advertisement

"There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing," Walz quipped in a quoted repost over X on Friday when sharing news from the Associated Press. He also posted a picture of himself in a plaid flannel and hat while he takes to the microphone for an event in snow.

Since the post has been up since early Friday afternoon, there have been over 9,000 replies, and plenty of quoted reposts mocking the governor as well. Walz has himself been inaugurated indoors. 

Joe Concha even shared footage of that inauguration. 

As Amy pointed out at our sister site of Twitchy, many chimed in to ask when Walz himself will be inaugurated. Vice President Kamala Harris and Walz lost last November to Trump and his running mate, Vice President-elect JD Vance. 

The Trump-Vance ticket trounced the Harris-Walz ticket. Trump even won the popular vote, a feat a Republican has mot accomplished since 2004. 

Recommended

Glenn Beck Offers Chilling Reason Why He Thinks Trump Moved Inauguration Indoors Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Walz brought very little, if anything, to the ticket. It looked at one point as if Harris was going to pick Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA), the popular and moderate enough governor of a key swing state. There's reports that he had a bad interview and didn't want the job being someone's number two, but it also can't be ignored that progressives in the party implored Harris to go with another pick, with Walz being one of those options. Shapiro's Jewish faith and support for Israel looked to certainly be a liability. 

Walz, however, turned to be a laughing stock. He also had problems with habitual lying, and there were concerns about stolen valor plaguing him from pretty much the moment he became Harris' running mate. The governor also claimed Trump supporters were Nazis for daring to attend a Trump-Vance rally at Madison Square Garden days before the election, divisive claims he and Harris doubled down on. Just over a month before the election, snap polls also showed Vance beat Walz during the vice presidential debate that took place.

Harris didn't just lose Pennsylania, which, at 19 electoral votes, was the most important of all the swing states, but all seven. She didn't even win Minnesota by much, and the Harris-Walz ticket also lost the governor's home county

Advertisement

If there's anyone who should keep his mouth shut on inauguration plans, it very likely should be the running mate of the losing ticket. 

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who is always reliable with some nasty and false takes--from lying about immigration bills to making excuses for the murder of a healthcare CEO early last month--also chimed in, leading to a battle over social media with fellow senators for his troubles. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Glenn Beck Offers Chilling Reason Why He Thinks Trump Moved Inauguration Indoors Sarah Arnold
Bill Maher Takes an Axe to Progressivism in Blistering Editorial About the LA Fires Matt Vespa
Hordes of Miserable Liberal White Women Storm DC to Whine About Trump's Return Matt Vespa
Shameful: Local DC Police Refuse to Assist Trump's Inauguration Sarah Arnold
Trump’s $TRUMP Meme Coin Soars to $30 Billion in 24 Hours, Shaking Up Crypto World Sarah Arnold
The NYT Details the Dem Plot to Oust Joe Biden...and It's a Doozy Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Glenn Beck Offers Chilling Reason Why He Thinks Trump Moved Inauguration Indoors Sarah Arnold
Advertisement