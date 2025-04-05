Independent Reporter Highlights What's Fueling the Panic Over Trump's Tariffs
VIP
Here's the Tweet That Obliterates All the Anti-Elon/Trump Protests Today

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 05, 2025 9:45 PM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

I don’t need to elaborate much on today’s anti-Trump/Elon Musk protests. I don’t care. It’s not a big deal. It’s another massive coping exercise for people who don’t understand why they lost the 2024 election. No doubt, the media coverage is going to magnify and make these whine fests something more than they are. The reality is that all these protests were in deep blue enclaves, and they weren’t well-attended.

It's not like during the first Trump presidency—liberal America has been thoroughly gutted by 2024. They’ll never admit it, but actions do speak louder than words. Even here, there’s not much, except for recycled chants and slogans that don’t work anymore. Trump is back. The Democrats need a new playbook, and they have nothing, no adjustments. Zilch.

Here's the tweet that exposed this political circus:

And then the clowns who can’t even explain the meaning behind their protest signs:

Independent Reporter Highlights What's Fueling the Panic Over Trump's Tariffs Matt Vespa
No, this isn’t bigger than the Tea Party in 2010. Dear lord. Now, everyone, go back to enjoying your weekend.

***

Here's your palate cleanser: 

