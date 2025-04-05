Here's the Tweet That Obliterates All the Anti-Elon/Trump Protests Today

I don’t need to elaborate much on today’s anti-Trump/Elon Musk protests. I don’t care. It’s not a big deal. It’s another massive coping exercise for people who don’t understand why they lost the 2024 election. No doubt, the media coverage is going to magnify and make these whine fests something more than they are. The reality is that all these protests were in deep blue enclaves, and they weren’t well-attended.

It's not like during the first Trump presidency—liberal America has been thoroughly gutted by 2024. They’ll never admit it, but actions do speak louder than words. Even here, there’s not much, except for recycled chants and slogans that don’t work anymore. Trump is back. The Democrats need a new playbook, and they have nothing, no adjustments. Zilch.

Anti-Trump Protestors in DC rev up a chant:



"No Trump! No KKK! No Fascist USA!"



🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/e49xyNRfmw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2025

"Elons rich because he steals from people" 🤡



They've run out of shit to say pic.twitter.com/rmI46Ivuou — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 5, 2025

Here's the tweet that exposed this political circus:

Notice where today’s protests happened—and where they didn’t. They were in deep-blue cities like Chicago, NYC, D.C., and Boston. But in working-class swing-state communities, turnout was weak. This isn’t a national movement—it’s libs working through the 5 stages of grief. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) April 5, 2025

In a city where 1.9 million people voted for Kamala Harris, you found 10,000 to march against Trump… really incredible work https://t.co/BNrVkROSQq — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 5, 2025

And then the clowns who can’t even explain the meaning behind their protest signs:

HOLY SH*T!



Watch as an anti-Trump “protester” struggles to explain the meaning behind his sign, then pulls out a paper with anti-Trump talking points that were handed to him along with the sign by protest organizers.



pic.twitter.com/UGbHqkLcI8 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 5, 2025

And it still identifies as a gulf... not a river or ocean https://t.co/0Joa55MjgQ — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 5, 2025

No, this isn’t bigger than the Tea Party in 2010. Dear lord. Now, everyone, go back to enjoying your weekend.

It’s very obvious.



Whatever is happening in the streets right now is much more massive than the Tea Party. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) April 5, 2025

