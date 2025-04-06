Top Trump Official Puts CNN's Jake Tapper on the Spot, Exposes Major Tariff Misstep with a Laugh

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins didn’t hold back during a recent appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," where she caught host Jake Tapper in a significant blunder about tariffs. As Tapper stumbled over his facts, Rollins couldn’t help but laugh, exposing the hypocrisy and misinformation often pushed by the mainstream media. In a moment that left viewers shaking their heads, she quickly corrected Tapper, highlighting the effectiveness of President Donald Trump’s tariff strategy and showing just how out of touch some media personalities are with the fundamental economic issues facing America.

On Sunday, Tapper started the "State of the Union" segment by expressing concern over Trump's tariffs, calling them a "fundamental shift in the global financial order." He criticized the president for seemingly being indifferent to the consequences of the tariffs, presenting his strategy negatively. Earlier in the week, the White House released a chart highlighting how many countries have taken advantage of American workers by imposing high tariffs on U.S. goods while benefiting from America's generosity. Tapper seized this moment to try to put Rollins on the defensive.

“The reason that the European Union…Don’t take as much American pork as you would like is because they have issues with hormones used in pork,” Tapper said. “I don’t want to get into all of that because it is not an issue about tariffs.”

.@SecRollins calls out Fake Tapper over the EU's refusal to take American agricultural exports: "They are using fake science and unsubstantiated claims to not take our products ... We produce the safest, the most secure, the best food in the world." pic.twitter.com/qBKJefgaKC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 6, 2025

Tapper tried to catch Rollins off guard with a tricky question about how the tariffs were determined. Still, she quickly interrupted him to correct a significant mistake he had made in his earlier comments.

“Wait! Hold on, Jake! No, no, no!” Rollins interjected. “Here’s the bottom line: They (the Europeans) are using fake science and unsubstantiated claims to not take our products. So it isn’t just they have high tariffs; thank you for making this point for me…It’s the way they’ve treated our products. [They say’ ‘Oh, sorry, we can’t take your beef since 2002 because you use a certain type of feed. That’s absolute bull. Our farmers and ranchers produce the safest, most secure, and best food in the world!”

Tapper then tried to target the stock market, which Rollins reminded him that he only had two days' worth of data.

“I think it’s really important to realize that last Wednesday was when the president announced this new American order, the new American economic plan,” Rollins said. “We’re now two days in, right? You’ve got two days of data. Everyone, especially on your side — on the left — is freaking out,” Rollins said.

However, Tapper attempted to convince Rollins that he was “not on the left” despite being employed by one of the most left-leaning, progressive networks.