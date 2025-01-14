Biden Uses Foreign Policy Speech to Remind Americans How Obsessed He Is With Climate Change

On Monday, with a week left in the Biden-Harris administration, there were plenty of shocking moments and remarks from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and President Joe Biden himself. The California fires have given the radical left reason to rant and rave about climate change, though that's not even to blame here, and not even what a majority of Californians believe. That didn't stop the president from speaking to the supposed threat of climate change during a speech that was about foreign policy, or at least was supposed to be.

Visibly agitated and slurring his words at this point in his speech, towards the end, Biden continued to tout his administration's supposed successes, an administration which was not only catastrophic when it comes to foreign policy, but created and/or worsened many of what we're seeing on the world stage. The president also turned to unrelated talking points as he "urged" the incoming Trump administration to help sustain the legacy of his presidency, including climate alarmism initiatives.

"And likewise, clean energy transition will race ahead, for years to come. I know," Biden claimed, "some... in the incoming administration are skeptical about the need for clean energy. They don't even believe climate change is real. I think they come from a different century. They're wrong," Biden then yelled, shouting insults at the incoming administration while "urging" them to do something. "They are dead wrong!"

Not only did the president raise his voice, he also wagged his finger as he continued on with his climate alarmism. "It's the single greatest threat to humanity," he insisted, as he went on to claim how China is supposedly trying to "dominate the green energy," adding "the United States must win that contest."

Biden uses his big final foreign policy speech to again claim climate change "is the single greatest existential threat to humanity" pic.twitter.com/mpPijbByeB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2025

This is not the only time that Biden has screamed at people who would dare to disagree with him on prioritizing climate alarmism and the fearmongering involved. Early last July, when he was still running for reelection, Biden appeared at the D.C. Emergency Operations Center to discuss "extreme weather." While there, he claimed those who felt differently on the issue are "either really, really dumb or has some other motive."

Days before that, during that disastrous June 27 debate against Trump, Biden claimed that "the only existential threat to humanity is climate change."

In early 2023, Biden claimed that rising temperatures were "the single-most existential threat to humanity we've ever faced, including nuclear weapons." Months later, not long after the October 7 attack that Hamas committed against Israel--which does have relevance on the foreign policy front--White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that Biden "absolutely does" stand by his remarks about climate being such a threat, claiming "that's just science."

And, since Biden mentioned China, it's also worth highlighting how his administration was so preoccupied with focusing on this one topic that climate czar John Kerry forewent talks about human rights abuses that the Chinese Communist Party is committing against the Uyghur population in order to focus on his pet issue.

Biden was not the only one on Monday who made clear that his administration is fixated on climate. That same day, Jean-Pierre was answering a question on Medicare price negotiations--or trying to--and brought up the woefully misnamed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which she touted when it comes to the climate. Biden himself, back in September, once he was no longer in the race, also admitted that the IRA is really about the climate, declaring, "We should've named it what it was!"

