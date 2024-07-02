Biden Dares to Call People 'Really, Really Dumb' for Daring to Disagree With Him on Climate Change

Even as he's falling apart, President Joe Biden is being sent out there by his handlers to act like everything is taking place as it's supposed to. Especially lately, that comes to mean stumbling over his words while lashing out against those who dare to disagree with him. On Tuesday afternoon, Biden spoke at the D.C. Emergency Operations Center to address "Extreme Weather."

Advertisement

While we can't say the same about other Americans or even Biden's fellow Democrats, the president is particularly preoccupied with climate alarmism. Thus, a particularly noteworthy moment on Tuesday involved him claiming "everyone who willfully denies the impacts of climate change is condemning the American people to a dangerous future," despite how one could say the same thing about those who insist on keeping Biden in office and even that he is fit to hold office for another four years. Biden went on to say such people are "either really, really dumb or has some other motive."

Covering the remarks for our sister site at RedState, Nick Arama offered that the president's "doing a Hillary Clinton 'deplorables' thing here."

Biden smears Americans who aren't full-blown, five-alarm-fire climate alarmists as "really dumb" pic.twitter.com/qW5X6yVBN6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 2, 2024

Biden was all too happy to rant and rave about his thoughts on climate alarmism during last Thursday's debate, as John Nantz addressed in a column published on Tuesday morning, "Biden’s Decline and the Real Existential Threat Beyond Climate Change." Nantz took particular issue with Biden's prioritizing of climate alarmism.

"The only existential threat to humanity is climate change," Biden dared to claim last Thursday, as Nantz pointed out in his column. Just as people are not likely to listen to Biden's claims when he is malfunctioning right before their eyes, they're not likely to take being insulted in such a way.

While that part of the president's remarks certainly gained a lot of attention, they came towards the end, and such an insult was hardly the only noteworthy part of what he had to say or how he said it.

To start, the way he came in showed a sense of confusion with the particular smile he was wearing. The overly exuberant cheers of those present also call to mind in a way how First Lady Jill Biden declared on Thursday night, after that disastrous debate, that "you answered every question."

Biden then stood off to the side of Mayor Muriel Bowser as she spoke, as he continued to look confused.

Crooked Joe Biden — predictably dazed and confused — shuffles in for remarks on "extreme weather" in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/03Xl0EnKyc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 2, 2024

Biden has absolutely no idea where he is pic.twitter.com/Q6X90TRQPM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 2, 2024

When it came to other memorable moments of his actual remarks, Biden also announced that later this summer his administration will "convene the first White House summer on extreme heat."

Perhaps he should have said "summit" instead of "summer?" If he did mean to say summer, there's clearly another word missing there, such as "summit" or "meeting." Of course, given that it's the summer, we can expect there to be "heat."

Advertisement

Biden announces a "White House summer on extreme heat" 🧐 pic.twitter.com/wcbpoJ0S0a — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 2, 2024

Even though the president was clearly reading from a teleprompter, he still experienced some difficulties. He was stumbling over and slurring his words, as he likely lost his place.

At one point he went on to reference a phrase from his brother.

Biden also messed up his words when he claimed he has "invested billions to enhance our power grid [and] expand energy shortages."

Perhaps he had a point, though, despite such a Freudian slip. California, run by Democrats like Gov. Gavin Newsom who was hanging around the debate last week and is potentially a replacement for the president, has indeed experienced blackouts.

Biden, reading from a teleprompter, says he's investing billions to "expand energy shortages" pic.twitter.com/RbyMfFENYw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 2, 2024

Just as he had some special moments getting to the right spot to speak, Biden also had to repeatedly clarify he was supposed to go "this way" upon exiting, as he was guided away.

Another moment not getting enough attention is how Biden was shaking hands afterwards, and awkwardly grabbed another man's bicep, letting his hand linger there. Such a clip may be one of the most cringeworthy moments involving the president and another adult.

Advertisement

What is Joe Biden doing to that man’s arm??? pic.twitter.com/UnTzjOanTl — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 2, 2024

The White House has been notoriously slow in putting out transcripts of the president's remarks at official events. As of Tuesday night, several hours after Biden spoke, there's only a transcript available of what Biden had to say before such remarks in question. He only spoke for one minute.

Biden's lousy takes on climate alarmism weren't merely limited to just his remarks on Tuesday. His official account also falsely claimed that the Supreme Court had ruled on the Biden administration's pause on Liquified Natural Gas exports. The last day for decisions for the term was on Monday, that "yesterday" in question, with no such decisions issued.

The president's account had to delete that post and put out a new one, this time without falsely claiming it was the Supreme Court that did so. His post still claimed "I'll continue doing everything I can to protect our environment and our communities, while ensuring America’s energy security."

The decision came from a federal court on Monday, with U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. ruling in favor of against Louisiana and other states which had brought a suit

Advertisement

The official Twitter account of the United States President just deleted a tweet because it was factually incorrect



Remember this the next time they whine about other people lying pic.twitter.com/jUosHcOGee — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 2, 2024

Yesterday's court ruling on our pause on Liquified Natural Gas exports is incredibly disappointing.



I'll continue doing everything I can to protect our environment and our communities, while ensuring America’s energy security. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 2, 2024



