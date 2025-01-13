Biden's National Security Adviser Really Said This After the NOLA Terror Attack on New Year's Day

It’s only one more week. We’re on the cusp of finally jettisoning this corrupt, incompetent administration from the political scene. Only the Biden administration can think of selling this line. Over the weekend, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, “I think the American people are safer & the country is better off than we were 4 years ago.”

Advertisement

Biden advisor Jake Sullivan, with a straight face:



"I think the American people are safer & the country is better off than we were 4 years ago." pic.twitter.com/B6bOuFj4jU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 12, 2025

Jake, you can’t say that when there was an ISIS terror attack in New Orleans two weeks ago. Fourteen people died. The terrorist, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was killed by police during the attack. You cannot say we’re safer after a terror attack, sir. It’s another shoddy attempt at gaslighting that’s been the hallmark characteristic of this presidency.

Another thing that needs to be overhauled is the FBI, whose crusade against J6 defendants has let multiple threats slip through the cracks. And Jabbar isn’t alone. After four years of open borders, you know more terrorists are hiding among us. They had a smuggling network operating, folks.

But rest assured, we’re safer, even with the Middle East in chaos, Ukraine dragging, and everyone and their mother knowing that Joe Biden is too weak and stupid to do anything. The Houthi reveals know that, as do the Iranians. Joe Biden is a national security threat through his pervasive inaction.

🚨FEDERAL BUREAU OF INCOMPETENCE🚨



Former FBI agents told the Daily Caller just how the New Orleans suspected terrorist, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, escaped the FBI’s radar.



FBI whistleblower Steve Friend had particularly biting insight into the bureau's operations. 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZifQxxQsKr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 7, 2025

Oh yeah, this sounds great too, Jake: