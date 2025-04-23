Oh, So That's Why Michelle Obama Skipped Trump's Inauguration
This State Just Made a Move That Has Victims’ Families Furious, and Tom Homan Isn't Having It

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 23, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

California is set to release an illegal immigrant convicted of killing two teenagers over six years before his sentence was set to conclude. Border czar Tom Homan indicated that this will not necessarily shield him from facing accountability for his actions.

The illegal immigrant killed the two teens in a drunken driving incident, according to Fox News.

Oscar Eduardo Ortega-Anguiano was driving drunk at high speed in 2021 when he crashed into a car carrying 19-year-olds Anya Varfolomeev and Nicholay Osokin. Both teens were killed in the fiery wreck. Ortega-Anguiano was later convicted of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2022.

Now, California officials say he will be released early, sparking outrage from the victims' families and immigration officials.

Ortega-Anguiano has an extensive criminal history. He was convicted for burglary in 2005 and stealing a car in 2007. He was also convicted of battery and kidnapping in 2014, Fox News reported.

During an appearance on Fox News, Homan was asked about Ortega-Anguiano’s release. “Everybody asks why I get so emotional on network TV, why I get emotional when I testify, because I’ve met hundreds of angel moms and dads and hear every story.”

Homan continued: “But I’ll make this commitment right now. I work for Secretary [Kristi] Noem on this case, and I guarantee you, if they don’t honor a detainer we’ll have ICE agents outside that facility to take custody of this individual and deport him.”

The border czar noted that Ortega-Anguiano is now a felon because he has already been deported multiple times.

California’s sanctuary policies prevent state and local law enforcement from working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to remove illegal immigrants.

Families of the victims have criticized the decision to release the inmate early. They wrote letters urging the state to keep him in prison.

Homan has been adamant about removing illegal immigrants – especially those who have committed violent crimes. However, states like California have long resisted efforts to deport these individuals. Homan has clashed with state officials over this issue since being appointed.

There is always room for debating the flaws of our immigration system – especially when it concerns those who simply want to come to the US to work. But those who commit violent and property crimes have no business residing on American soil. The fact that California would treat a killer so lightly tells us everything we need to know about where its officials stand on the matter: With criminals and not with the people they victimize.

