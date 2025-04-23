This State Just Made a Move That Has Victims’ Families Furious, and Tom...
Oh, So That's Why Michelle Obama Skipped Trump's Inauguration
Justice Department Appeals Judge's Order to Transfer Student Accused of Aiding Hamas
This University Just Paid a Hefty Price After Firing a Professor for Criticizing...
Of Course Progressives Are Mad That Trump Wants Americans to Have More Babies
VIP
Could Firearms Be Carried More Places in Texas? Lawsuit May Make That Happen
VIP
Some Can Now Get Non-Resident Concealed Carry Permits in This Restrictive State
It's Not Just a Population Crisis
Federal Student Loans 'Must Be Paid Back': Education Department Makes Big Announcement Abo...
This 'Independent' in Nebraska May Be Trying Again to Unseat a Republican Senator
Florida Just Sued This Popular Social Media App
Dems: You Know, This 'Maryland Father' Story Is Political Gold for Us
Watch As David Hogg and Reince Priebus Go At It During ABC News...
VIP
A Horrific New Form of Bullying Using AI Has Emerged
Tipsheet

Harvard Will Lose at SCOTUS, Dershowitz Says

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | April 23, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Harvard's lawsuit against the Trump administration is a possible ploy meant to bring the administration to the bargaining table, Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said Monday.

Advertisement

He added that Harvard would lose if the case makes it to the Supreme Court.

Harvard sued the administration on Monday to try to stop a federal freeze on grants worth over $2.2 billion.

Harvard filed suit on Monday to halt a federal freeze on more than $2.2 billion in grants. 

However, the federal government does not have any legal obligation to fund universities, Dershowitz said.

“Harvard's going to lose. It has no obligation legally, the government, to fund a $53 billion university. I don't understand the basis of the lawsuit. They're claiming First Amendment. But, you know, Harvard has the First Amendment right to speak and to teach and academic freedom, but it doesn't have the right to get funding,” Dershowitz told Newsmax.

“I think the lawsuit is designed to send a message to the administration — come sit down and negotiate. Their two lawyers who they hired initially are negotiators; they're close to the Trump family and Trump business. And I think this is simply a ploy to try to get a resolution,” Dershowitz continued.

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Michelle Obama Skipped Trump's Inauguration Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Dershowitz maintains that both Harvard and the Trump administration will settle but the administration has the overall advantage, saying that “[A]bout a third of the things that the government asked for from Harvard are right; they should do it. Third of them may be wrong and about a third of them are subject to negotiation. So this case will settle. But if it goes to the Supreme Court, it's going to lose. [Harvard] may win in the district court because it's Massachusetts, but it will lose in the Supreme Court.”

Tags: EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Michelle Obama Skipped Trump's Inauguration Jeff Charles
Dems: You Know, This 'Maryland Father' Story Is Political Gold for Us Guy Benson
This State Just Made a Move That Has Victims’ Families Furious, and Tom Homan Isn't Having It Jeff Charles
This 'Independent' in Nebraska May Be Trying Again to Unseat a Republican Senator Rebecca Downs
Justice Department Appeals Judge's Order to Transfer Student Accused of Aiding Hamas Jeff Charles
This University Just Paid a Hefty Price After Firing a Professor for Criticizing 'Gender-Affirming Care' Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Why Michelle Obama Skipped Trump's Inauguration Jeff Charles
Advertisement