Oh, So That's Why Michelle Obama Skipped Trump's Inauguration
Justice Department Appeals Judge's Order to Transfer Student Accused of Aiding Hamas
This University Just Paid a Hefty Price After Firing a Professor for Criticizing...
Of Course Progressives Are Mad That Trump Wants Americans to Have More Babies
President Trump Just Exploded on Zelensky
Trump Signals Big Change on China Tariffs
VIP
Some Can Now Get Non-Resident Concealed Carry Permits in This Restrictive State
It's Not Just a Population Crisis
Federal Student Loans 'Must Be Paid Back': Education Department Makes Big Announcement Abo...
Florida Just Sued This Popular Social Media App
Watch As David Hogg and Reince Priebus Go At It During ABC News...
VIP
A Horrific New Form of Bullying Using AI Has Emerged
Anti-Israel Sentiment Is Rampant Among Professors at This University, Report Shows
Longtime Democrat Senator Will Not Seek Reelection
Tipsheet

Dems: You Know, This 'Maryland Father' Story Is Political Gold for Us

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | April 23, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Salvador Melendez

You know, I'm not so sure. Democrats are whispering with their journalist friends, expressing confidence that their confidence that the "Maryland Father" brouhaha is a political winner for them. They say it's about "due process" and the "rule of law," and I don't entirely disagree, for reasons I've explained multiple times. But claiming the political high ground, too? Once again, I'm not so sure. Republicans are literally offering to pay to fly more Democrats to El Salvador to appear alongside, or in solidarity with, the accused wife beater and twice-adjudicated gang member illegal immigrant they've turned into an anti-deportation poster child. The one condition is that there be cameras present and rolling the whole time. That may provide a sense of how the GOP feels this is playing.  

Advertisement

But this, for now, is the narrative Democrats are trying to squeeze out of the saga:


A "winning issue" for whom? Various sources quoted, by name and otherwise, in the atrocious Politico story we picked apart earlier in the week seem to concur with the thesis. Good luck with that, I suppose. One of the Democrats who is leaning into all of this doesn't seem to know much about the man he's championing or his case:

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Michelle Obama Skipped Trump's Inauguration Jeff Charles
Advertisement


Just tattoos and vibes. Well, and also MS-13-associated clothing accessories. And arrests. And protective orders granted over credible allegations of spousal abuse. And serious concerns about human trafficking. And a Maryland gang unit identifying him as MS-13, with a confidential source even providing them with his alleged gang name. And two different judges deeming him an MS-13 member over multiple rounds of due process. Details, details.  This congressman doesn't want to adjudicate each case, he says. He and his party would have been smart to have done some due diligence on this man before placing him at the center of their messaging on this issue. Also, for reasons I stated on "Special Report" this week, it's tough to swallow any sermons about the rule of law in the realm of immigration from this political party, given what they just did to the country for four disastrous years:

Advertisement


But now they're suddenly sticklers for the rule of law again. With exceptions, of course:


I guess there is a certain consistency to all of this. If you're a lawbreaker — whether a criminal illegal immigrant, or a criminal Democratic activist — but you're part of (or helpful to) the tribe, there's one set of rules. A very lenient one, with very little accountability. If you're anyone else, and especially if you're one of the "bad" side's people, that's a different story. If Kilmar Garcia were some white supremacist illegal immigrant from, say, Hungary, forget it. And if the property-destroying vandal in Minnesota were a GOP-aligned activist or staffer who'd inflicted $20,000 of damage on abortion clinics, there's zero chance he'd escape charges from this Soros-backed prosecutor. We all know it. That undermines confidence in the rule of law. But they're okay with it. To them it's the rules of law — one for them and their team, and a separate one for everybody else.

Advertisement
Tags: DEMOCRATS CRIME ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION EL SALVADOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Michelle Obama Skipped Trump's Inauguration Jeff Charles
President Trump Just Exploded on Zelensky Jeff Charles
Justice Department Appeals Judge's Order to Transfer Student Accused of Aiding Hamas Jeff Charles
Watch As David Hogg and Reince Priebus Go At It During ABC News Panel Discussion Rebecca Downs
This University Just Paid a Hefty Price After Firing a Professor for Criticizing 'Gender-Affirming Care' Jeff Charles
Federal Student Loans 'Must Be Paid Back': Education Department Makes Big Announcement About Collections Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Why Michelle Obama Skipped Trump's Inauguration Jeff Charles
Advertisement