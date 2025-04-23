Dems: You Know, This 'Maryland Father' Story Is Political Gold for Us

You know, I'm not so sure. Democrats are whispering with their journalist friends, expressing confidence that their confidence that the "Maryland Father" brouhaha is a political winner for them. They say it's about "due process" and the "rule of law," and I don't entirely disagree, for reasons I've explained multiple times. But claiming the political high ground, too? Once again, I'm not so sure. Republicans are literally offering to pay to fly more Democrats to El Salvador to appear alongside, or in solidarity with, the accused wife beater and twice-adjudicated gang member illegal immigrant they've turned into an anti-deportation poster child. The one condition is that there be cameras present and rolling the whole time. That may provide a sense of how the GOP feels this is playing.

Advertisement

But this, for now, is the narrative Democrats are trying to squeeze out of the saga:

🚨NEW: James Carville calls on Dems to make returning alleged MS-13 member their “TOP AGENDA”🚨



"People say, 'Well, should we really fight on this turf or should we fight more on ordinary people?' And this we should fight on — you can't pivot to an economic issue."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/JOtavw7kc3 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) April 16, 2025

Dems see a winning issue in case of man mistakenly deported to El Salvador https://t.co/8hSU1fa800 — POLITICO (@politico) April 22, 2025



A "winning issue" for whom? Various sources quoted, by name and otherwise, in the atrocious Politico story we picked apart earlier in the week seem to concur with the thesis. Good luck with that, I suppose. One of the Democrats who is leaning into all of this doesn't seem to know much about the man he's championing or his case:

Young Maxwell Frost here argues that Abrego Garcia was deported based on "tattoos and vibes."



This dude went down to El Salvador to fight for a deported illegal immigrant based on a Twitter-level understanding of the actual case. https://t.co/nnNO1u3zXl — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 22, 2025



Just tattoos and vibes. Well, and also MS-13-associated clothing accessories. And arrests. And protective orders granted over credible allegations of spousal abuse. And serious concerns about human trafficking. And a Maryland gang unit identifying him as MS-13, with a confidential source even providing them with his alleged gang name. And two different judges deeming him an MS-13 member over multiple rounds of due process. Details, details. This congressman doesn't want to adjudicate each case, he says. He and his party would have been smart to have done some due diligence on this man before placing him at the center of their messaging on this issue. Also, for reasons I stated on "Special Report" this week, it's tough to swallow any sermons about the rule of law in the realm of immigration from this political party, given what they just did to the country for four disastrous years:

On Democrats’ risky choice to turn an accused spousal abuser and twice adjudicated gang member illegal immigrant into a poster child — all in the name of the ‘rule of law,’ which they discarded on a vast scale over the previous four years. From tonight’s panel: pic.twitter.com/IMwe8VNAeT — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 22, 2025

Advertisement



But now they're suddenly sticklers for the rule of law again. With exceptions, of course:

The Minnesota state employee who vandalized six Teslas, with video evidence of each one, will not be charged with any crime. https://t.co/Xjz8m0BhvP pic.twitter.com/CrLnez1jw4 — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 22, 2025

BREAKING: MPD confirms that charging was “diverted” in this case by Hennepin County Attorney’s Office- meaning if the defendant successfully completes a program they can avoid a felony record. pic.twitter.com/CjXEBZdQTq — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) April 21, 2025



I guess there is a certain consistency to all of this. If you're a lawbreaker — whether a criminal illegal immigrant, or a criminal Democratic activist — but you're part of (or helpful to) the tribe, there's one set of rules. A very lenient one, with very little accountability. If you're anyone else, and especially if you're one of the "bad" side's people, that's a different story. If Kilmar Garcia were some white supremacist illegal immigrant from, say, Hungary, forget it. And if the property-destroying vandal in Minnesota were a GOP-aligned activist or staffer who'd inflicted $20,000 of damage on abortion clinics, there's zero chance he'd escape charges from this Soros-backed prosecutor. We all know it. That undermines confidence in the rule of law. But they're okay with it. To them it's the rules of law — one for them and their team, and a separate one for everybody else.