DNC Trolled Epically for Their 'Favorite Moments from 2024' Post

On Tuesday afternoon, to celebrate the end of 2024, the DNC official account put out a collage of four photos of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to commemorate "Some of our favorite moments from 2024." While the DNC may have found some moments to celebrate, the American people still suffered under the Biden-Harris administration for 2024.

Among the photos included Biden during his February appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," a picture of Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Biden with Olympians, and Harris taking to a stage with the words "TRUST WOMEN," clearly in the background, no doubt a reference to abortion.

Some of our favorite moments from 2024. pic.twitter.com/HWm3CzFDQT — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) December 31, 2024

It's particularly fitting that the picture of Harris would be about abortion. She also reminded on Sunday just how obsessed she is with the issue by calling to mind how she visited an abortion clinic in March, becoming the first sitting vice president to do so.

The year, especially leading up to the election, was also marked by Democrats in disarray. The White House, particularly Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, gaslit the American people with claims that there were no issues with the president's mental faculties, insisting that any evidence showing there were concerns were "cheap fakes." Democratic allies in the mainstream media were all too happy to fall in line.

After Biden's disastrous debate performance on June 27 against now President-elect Donald Trump, however, demands came from even fellow Democrats that he should step aside, and he finally withdrew on July 21, with a letter shared to his X account. He was replaced by Harris who was installed as the nominee and still has yet to win a single primary vote.

Hope did come in November, though, thanks to Trump being elected once more. He will take office in just under three weeks, so long as all goes well with the Speaker's vote on Friday. He didn't just handily win in the November 5 election, he increased his numbers from 2020 and 2016. He won not just the Electoral Colleges, and with more votes than his win in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, he also won the popular vote, which a Republican has not done since 2004.

In the approximately 24 hours that the DNC post has been up, there's been hundreds of replies trolling to point out that the best moment was Trump's win over Harris, with Doug P. highlighting some of the best responses for our sister site at Twitchy.

Among those chiming in with quoted reposts includes the RNC. While the DNC's post so far has 1.5k likes, the RNC's quoted repost put out not long after the original post has 27,000 likes.

One of my favorite moments from 2024: pic.twitter.com/C8dtpZOVOp — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 31, 2024

GOP ratioed The Democrats 😂😂🤣🤣 https://t.co/NrZHhCGoLl — PoliticsPagan | TRUMP2024 (@PoliticsPagan) January 1, 2025

Harris also performed particularly poorly in 2024. Although she did win key blue states, enough so to win 226 electoral votes, she won many of those states by much slimmer margins than Biden did, and she did not improve on his numbers from 2020 in any state. It also appears that Harris achieved a feat not seen since 1932, in that she didn't flip any county that Trump won in 2020. Counties stayed red, stayed blue, or became redder.

The RNC has been posting plenty of hopeful messages for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Among those included a Happy New Year post that featured an image of the White House, where Trump will soon return to.

When it comes to 2025, a CBS News poll from last week, as we covered at the time, shows that Americans said they were far more "hopeful" about 2025 than they were about 2024, with Trump being cited as a reason among many.