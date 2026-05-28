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Tipsheet

Here’s the Tweet About Graham Platner That Nukes This Fake Narrative About Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 28, 2026 6:55 AM
Here’s the Tweet About Graham Platner That Nukes This Fake Narrative About Trump
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Graham Platner is looking toward the general election in Maine’s Senate race. He’s the presumptive Democratic nominee to face incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins. The Democrats believe they've found their candidate, an oyster farmer with Nazi tattoos who has a habit of masturbating in porta-potties and trolling on Reddit. It’s bad, and reportedly, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. 

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Platner posted about how PTSD is a “bullshit” excuse for bad behavior, while telling another veteran who was shot multiple times that he didn’t deserve to live. That is something we should revisit, since in 2020, The Atlantic, which is known for spreading misinformation, wrote about how Donald Trump called our war dead losers and suckers while visiting Normandy. 

This story never happened. There are no solid sources or evidence, yet Platner’s disrespect for our troops runs very deep, with his posts providing clear sourcing—and there’s radio silence. Erick Erickson tweeted this about a caller on his show. I mean, you already know why no one will hold Platner accountable for this, but bookmark it, save it, or whatever. It’s another thing to keep in mind when your liberal relative says something stupid during the holidays.

Meanwhile, Democrats are dumping the bad oysters shelved out by this guy, with scores of Democrats jumping ship, with concern that civil war could erupt over this candidacy. Well, that’s a shame (via Fox News):

Top Democratic officials and lawmakers are breaking with Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner as his past blunders and online history stack up. 

Platner’s ascendency to the top of the ticket in Vacationland broke with the Democratic establishment in Washington, D.C., and since Maine Gov. Janet Mills exited from the race, questions about whether he is the right choice to take on Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, have exploded. 

Much of that is fueled by scandals that have cropped up seemingly week after week, be it a tattoo on his chest of a Nazi symbol or inflammatory posts online. 

Some in the Democratic Party warn that it’s spurring a "civil war" between the moderate and left wings of the party.

Melissa DeRosa, former New York Mayor Andrew Cuomo’s chief of staff, told Fox News’ Bret Baier that Platner’s rise and ensuing questions of his fitness as a candidate are demonstrative of the bubbling conflict within the Democratic Party. 

"The main race really demonstrates the civil war that's happening within the Democratic Party, and there are a lot of Democrats, moderate Democrats like myself, who will not cry tears should we lose Maine," DeRosa said. "I mean, that would be a pickup to begin with." 

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS MAINE SENATE SUSAN COLLINS

It would be the most Democratic thing ever for civil war to erupt all over the place. 

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