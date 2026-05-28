Why E. Jean Carroll Is Now the Subject of a Justice Department Investigation

E. Jean Carroll is reportedly waiting for her money: President Trump owes her tens of millions in a civil suit he lost years ago, but he has appealed the verdict. He’s asking the Supreme Court to weigh in, his last stand, so to speak. However, Ms. Carroll, who’s never played with a full deck, has some trouble of her own on the horizon: a Justice Department investigation regarding a 2022 deposition. Apparently, she might have perjured herself (via CNN):

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E Jean Carroll being investigated for crimes, as likely are entities or charities tied to Reid Hoffmann given that the investigation is being run out of Chicago.



Hoffmann funded Carroll’s Lawfare suit against President Trump.



So I’ll say something similar to what I just said… pic.twitter.com/dK88wjG1HL — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) May 28, 2026

The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, the former magazine columnist who accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The investigation is focused on whether Carroll committed perjury in testimony tied to her two civil lawsuits against the president – one alleging he sexually abused Carroll in a New York department store in the mid-1990s, and a second for defaming her when in 2019 he repeatedly denied the assault, said she wasn’t his type and claimed she made it up to boost sales of a book. Prosecutors’ theory hinges on a 2022 deposition statement by Carroll, 82, that she received no outside funding for her lawsuit, though it was later revealed that billionaire Reid Hoffman had paid some legal fees and expenses. Carroll’s team declined to comment for this story. Attempts to reach Hoffman on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Well, that’s quite a shocking development. This woman is one who said “rape was sexy,” which she mentioned during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. She also said that she couldn’t wait to go on a shopping spree with her civil suit money back in 2024. She’s obsessed with the president and probably the person who most clearly exemplifies what it means to be Trump-deranged.

"Rape is sexy" - E Jean Carroll



She made it up Chunk. You can't possibly be that dumb... or can you? pic.twitter.com/N5LbnqniEV — J (@JayTC53) May 28, 2026

Rachel Maddow asks E. Jean Carroll what she's going to do with "Trump's money" to help "women's rights."



Carroll says she and Maddow will "go shopping, get completely new wardrobes, new shoes...Rachel, what do you want, penthouse?"



Her lawyer nervously says "that's a joke": pic.twitter.com/5LAx5xU5Uy — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 30, 2024

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