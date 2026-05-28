This Is How Boston Plans to Celebrate Pride Month

It's almost Pride month, which means the Left will spend all of June telling the rest of us we're homophobic bigots. To add insult to injury, however, they're making sure to waste lots of taxpayer money to pay for their celebrations. This includes Boston, which has dropped nearly $1 million on the 'office of LGBTQ advancement' so they can hold a 'trans period pride' event.

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Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s “office of lgbtq advancement” is holding a “trans period pride” event to discuss menstrual equity & the experiences of transgender menstruators



The office received nearly $1 million in taxpayer funding this year



This is real



What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/nFpAuwWtw9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2026

What a bunch of unscientific nonsense.

This is the modern Democratic Party summed up in one event. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) May 27, 2026

Yes, it is. And the stuff they do is so outlandish and crazy that normie voters have a hard time believing it's real. But it's real.

The Founding Fathers looking at this garbage. pic.twitter.com/n8zReXMJit — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 27, 2026

Exactly.

No actual real trans person EVER wants to talk about PERIODS let alone a pride in it WTF — Buck Angel Transsexual (@BuckAngel) May 27, 2026

For some in the trans movement, periods are yet another fetish, and something else they co-opt from women.

The event will provide a catered dinner and free period underwear to all attendees.

How is this real? pic.twitter.com/eyphWwKSVs — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) May 28, 2026

That's an excellent question.

we live in a world where government entities are posting fliers that are indistinguishable from /pol/ s***posts 10 years ago https://t.co/cP3zb8yqfD — Kirsche 🥥 🧁 (@KirscheVerstahl) May 27, 2026

It reads like a parody. It absolutely does.

I’m just glad my property taxes are going to a good cause.



Menstrual equity has always been very important to me https://t.co/Tm4ZYaJNNj — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) May 27, 2026

Meanwhile, only about 40 percent of Boston's public school children can read on grade level.

Hey, so this is insane! https://t.co/IWGlt1F1rQ — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) May 27, 2026

Yes, it is. But it's what the present-day Democratic Party is, and what they support. There is no such thing as 'trans women.' Those are men. There's no such thing as 'trans men,' either. Those are women. Only women menstruate. We wonder what would happen if a normal woman showed up at this event. Would she be welcomed? Would she get the free underwear?

Either way, June is bound to be a fascinating month as Democrats trip over themselves to alienate the rest of the country in the name of pride.

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