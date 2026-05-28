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Tipsheet

This Is How Boston Plans to Celebrate Pride Month

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 28, 2026 7:30 AM
This Is How Boston Plans to Celebrate Pride Month
AP Photo/Marc Levy

It's almost Pride month, which means the Left will spend all of June telling the rest of us we're homophobic bigots. To add insult to injury, however, they're making sure to waste lots of taxpayer money to pay for their celebrations. This includes Boston, which has dropped nearly $1 million on the 'office of LGBTQ advancement' so they can hold a 'trans period pride' event.

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What a bunch of unscientific nonsense.

Yes, it is. And the stuff they do is so outlandish and crazy that normie voters have a hard time believing it's real. But it's real.

Exactly.

For some in the trans movement, periods are yet another fetish, and something else they co-opt from women.

The event will provide a catered dinner and free period underwear to all attendees.

That's an excellent question.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY TRANSGENDER WOKE LGBTQ+

It reads like a parody. It absolutely does. 

Meanwhile, only about 40 percent of Boston's public school children can read on grade level.

Yes, it is. But it's what the present-day Democratic Party is, and what they support. There is no such thing as 'trans women.' Those are men. There's no such thing as 'trans men,' either. Those are women. Only women menstruate. We wonder what would happen if a normal woman showed up at this event. Would she be welcomed? Would she get the free underwear?

Either way, June is bound to be a fascinating month as Democrats trip over themselves to alienate the rest of the country in the name of pride.

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