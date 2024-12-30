Biden Has Gall to Lecture Us About 'Decency' When Asked a Question on Trump After Jimmy Carter's Death

It was announced on Sunday that Jimmy Carter, the 39th president and our longest living president, died at the age of 100. President Joe Biden spoke about the former president that same day, while still vacationing on St. Croix.

Even while on yet another vacation, Biden sounded old and tired. He also came off as bitter, especially with his response to a question from a reporter about what President-elect Donald Trump could take away from Carter. The reporter managed to ask her question even as the president's handlers could be heard screaming at the press.

"Decency, decency, decency," Biden reiterated with his creepy smile. "Everybody deserves a shot, everybody," Biden continued, still wearing that smile and even sounding as if he was slurring his words a bit. "Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needed something and just keep walking? Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk? I can't, I can't," Biden also emphasized, as he slightly stuttered.

"You know, I think the end of the deal here is that one of the reasons why we're looked to by the rest of the world," Biden continued, offering it's because "we've laid out what our values are" and "we've said what we believe," as he spoke about the Declaration of Independence and how there's "a feeling" and the rest of the world supposedly "looks to us, and he was worth looking to," with Biden once more speaking about Carter. He then thanked the press and left.

The unmitigated gall of the corrupt Biden lecturing Americans on decency off of Carter's death pic.twitter.com/B0kTiVfaFq — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) December 30, 2024

Biden's remarks have garnered plenty of attention, as our sister sites of RedState and Twitchy covered. Users have chimed in to point out he himself doesn't have such "decency" and ought not to be lecturing anyone about it, given that he and First Lady Jill Biden have been particularly cruel towards one of their grandchildren, Navy Joan Roberts, the daughter of First Son Hunter Biden.

They didn't acknowledge the little girl until July of last year, as part of a Friday news dump of sorts, and even then they've still left her out.

Pretty sure Carter at least acknowledged all of his grandkids… https://t.co/rNeXQ54jjZ — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) December 30, 2024

From a man who sat by while his crackhead son tried to abandon a child.

Who slandered an innocent man - literally for decades - as a murderer.

Who didn’t have the DECENCY not to check his watch during a Dignified Transfer.

I’m not fan of Carter, but Biden isn’t fit to wipe… — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) December 30, 2024

Says the man who raised the son who cheated on his wife with his ex-sister in-law, you remember the sister in-law he had from his brothers who passed away. Then Mr. Decency pardoned his guilty son & lastly Mr Decency disowns his own grand-daughter to this day.

Solid senile Joe — JM (@jamerritt4) December 30, 2024

When it comes to his point about how "we're looked to by the rest of the world," the world is in a far worse, less stable place thanks to Biden and his presidency. Our enemies have not only been emboldened, as we saw after that chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Hamas attack of Israel also happening under Biden's watch, but our allies are left not knowing if they can count on us. Trump is already pretty much the one in charge, as other world leaders have recognized.

Another point about "decency" comes into play with how Democrats--first Biden in his foolhardy attempt to run for reelection, and then Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement--ran their 2024 campaign. Even after the first assassination attempt against Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, which resulted in the death of Corey Comperatore, Democrats still continued with their rhetoric about how Trump was supposedly a threat to democracy.

Harris also stuck to how Trump was supposedly a fascist and she and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), shamefully doubled down on how Trump's supporters were Nazis for daring to attend a rally that Trump held at Madison Square Garden (MSG) days before the election. The ridiculous comparison comes as the Nazis held a rally at MSG on February 20, 1939, when it was at a totally different location.

Jonathan Turley, as our sister sites of Twitchy and RedState also covered, put out a thread comparing Biden to Carter. Turley detailed how Biden pardoned Hunter, while Carter did no such thing with his brother, Billy in what Turley described as a "corruption scandal."

...While criminal charges were not brought, there were lingering questions about the $200,000 "loan" from Libya and allegations that he paid back only $1000. There were also allegations of other payments in influence-peddling allegations. Sound familiar?... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 30, 2024

...Here is Carter's statement at the time:

"I am deeply concerned that Billy has received funds from Libya and that he may be under obligation to Libya. These facts will govern my relationship with Billy as long as I am president. Billy has had no influence on U.S. policy or… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 30, 2024

"...Instead of showing Carter's honesty, Biden lied for years and then pardoned his own son after repeatedly denying that he would ever do so during the campaign. He pardoned his son for any crimes committed over a ten-year period, including potential crimes that many believe implicated the President himself in the multimillion influence-peddling operation[,]" Turley wrote towards the end of his thread.

...That record is precisely why "Some look at Jimmy Carter and see a man of a bygone era with honesty and character." They look at Biden himself and say "We'd all do well to try to be more like Jimmy Carter." https://t.co/pkNZaYBrjv — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 30, 2024

Speaking of Trump, he released a statement over Truth Social on Sunday in response to Carter's death, one that even liberals have been praising.

Such a statement mentioned in part how "we all owe [Carter] a debt of gratitude" and in conclusion read that "Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers."