BREAKING: Biden Briefly Sheds His Deadbeat Granddad Status

Speaking to People Magazine on his way to Delaware Friday evening, President Joe Biden finally acknowledged the existence of his seventh grandchild.

"Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter," the lifestyle magazine reports. "This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

The acknowledgement comes ahead of a new court date between Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts. The legal proceedings, which have gone on since 2019 when Hunter refused to acknowledge four-year-old Navy Joan Biden as his daughter and was ordered to take a paternity test, have been contentious.

In the past, Biden has openly rejected Hunter Biden's daughter and White House staff had been strictly instructed to only discuss six grandchildren. He has repeatedly refused requests to provide security for Navy Joan and her mother. First Lady Jill Biden only hangs six stockings during Christmas decorating each year.

REPORTER: "How come [Joe & Jill Biden] acknowledged the 7th grandchild?"



KJP: "I'm not gonna speak to that from here."



REPORTER: "Why not?"



KJP: *moves on* pic.twitter.com/FNjXnfz9uD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2023

While Hunter partied and galavanted around the world, paying escorts and snorting cocaine, he refused to pay child support. Once ordered by a court to do so, Hunter requested the payments be lowered and claimed financial hardship. Adding insult to injury, Hunter then demanded Navy Joan be prohibited from using the Biden family name. And while Joe Biden fawns over the rest of his grandchildren, he's never spoken to Navy.

"Joe Biden says he has a strict rule about his phone: No matter what's happening, he always answers a call from one of his grandchildren," CNN reported in April 2021. "He checks in on his grandchildren with almost religious devotion, often reaching out multiple times a week, according to two people familiar with the first family's habits. 'No topic is off limits,' one of them said, even if 'sometimes the kids don't want to tell him everything.'"

