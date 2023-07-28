DOJ's Ultimate Collusion
Here's Where Biden Is Headed for the Next Ten Days As Family Scandals...
Lawmakers' Request of Speaker McCarthy a Rare Moment of Bipartisanship
Dem Accidentally Proves Men Using Women's Locker Rooms Is a Bad Idea
Republicans Want Bowe Bergdahl to Face New Trial After Desertion Conviction Is Thrown...
Something Wasn't Right With CNN's Graphic About High Temperatures
'Despicable': Social Media Users Stunned by What DHS Just Denied RFK Jr.
The Youth of the World
Will Youngkin's Increasing Popularity in Virginia Affect Whether He'll Run for President?
Biden Continues to Lack Transparency When It Comes to the Press
Prestigious University to Offer Course on 'Queering God'
Facebook Files Continues to Show Damning Evidence on Big Tech's Collusion to Censor...
Now Officially a Candidate, LaRose Continues to Lead in GOP Primary for Ohio...
Former UPenn Swimmer Shares Emotional Testimony About Competing With Lia Thomas
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Biden Briefly Sheds His Deadbeat Granddad Status

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 28, 2023 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Speaking to People Magazine on his way to Delaware Friday evening, President Joe Biden finally acknowledged the existence of his seventh grandchild. 

"Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter," the lifestyle magazine reports. "This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

The acknowledgement comes ahead of a new court date between Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts. The legal proceedings, which have gone on since 2019 when Hunter refused to acknowledge four-year-old Navy Joan Biden as his daughter and was ordered to take a paternity test, have been contentious. 

In the past, Biden has openly rejected Hunter Biden's daughter and White House staff had been strictly instructed to only discuss six grandchildren. He has repeatedly refused requests to provide security for Navy Joan and her mother. First Lady Jill Biden only hangs six stockings during Christmas decorating each year. 

While Hunter partied and galavanted around the world, paying escorts and snorting cocaine, he refused to pay child support. Once ordered by a court to do so, Hunter requested the payments be lowered and claimed financial hardship. Adding insult to injury, Hunter then demanded Navy Joan be prohibited from using the Biden family name. And while Joe Biden fawns over the rest of his grandchildren, he's never spoken to Navy. 

Recommended

Hmm: Multiple Banks Filed Over 170 Suspicious Activity Reports on the Bidens Rebecca Downs

"Joe Biden says he has a strict rule about his phone: No matter what's happening, he always answers a call from one of his grandchildren," CNN reported in April 2021. "He checks in on his grandchildren with almost religious devotion, often reaching out multiple times a week, according to two people familiar with the first family's habits. 'No topic is off limits,' one of them said, even if 'sometimes the kids don't want to tell him everything.'"




Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hmm: Multiple Banks Filed Over 170 Suspicious Activity Reports on the Bidens Rebecca Downs
Here's Where Biden Is Headed for the Next Ten Days As Family Scandals Swirl Spencer Brown
'Despicable': Social Media Users Stunned by What DHS Just Denied RFK Jr. Leah Barkoukis
Dem Accidentally Proves Men Using Women's Locker Rooms Is a Bad Idea Julio Rosas
Something Wasn't Right With CNN's Graphic About High Temperatures Julio Rosas
Here's Why Joe Biden Can't Pardon His Son Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Hmm: Multiple Banks Filed Over 170 Suspicious Activity Reports on the Bidens Rebecca Downs