What a Fired ABC News Reporter Just Said About Anti-Trump Media Bias Is Beyond Comical

Terry Moran was a fixture on ABC News, and he was fired this year for an unhinged post about Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. He’s now independent, earning a living writing for Substack, and somehow thinks he can comment objectively about media bias and Donald Trump.

I don’t understand this—it’s psychopathy but here we are. The ironic thing is some of what Terry says here with ex-MSNBC analyst Mark Halperin isn’t necessarily untrue, but, again, how he went out at ABC News—my dude, take a seat on these topics. At the same time, he admitted that the legacy press is biased, but we knew that already. He also said that he has zero regrets about anything he said about Miller or Trump that caused his termination from the network:

Were we biased? Yes. Almost inadvertently, I’d say. ABC News has the same problem so many leading cultural institutions do in America: A lack of viewpoint diversity. When I joined ABC News in 1997, it was basically run by white men. (I have nothing against white men; I am one.) That management structure lasted for a long time, way too long. But over the last decade or so, the company made an effort to hire and promote journalists from a much wider diversity of backgrounds and life experiences. That changed ABC News, for the better: changed our conversations, changed our perceptions of stories and events in the country and around the world, changed our coverage. For me, the job got a lot more interesting, and more fun. But there was one way ABC did not change and did not diversify. It is no secret. There are hardly any people who supported Donald Trump at ABC News—or the other corporate/legacy/mainstream news networks. And this is bound to impact coverage, not so much out of malevolent bias (that’s the cartoon version peddled by Trump, Brendan Carr and online MAGA), but more out of what is a kind of deafness. The old news divisions don’t hear many of the voices of the country, because those voices aren’t in the newsroom. Yes, news teams go out with a microphone and a camera and accost people at Trump rallies; but to me that often comes off as weirdly anthropological and inaccurate, kind of like trying to understand nature by visiting a zoo. You don’t really see a tiger at the zoo, just a version of a tiger. Now, this might sound strange coming from me. The manner of my…accelerated…departure from ABC News has earned me a reputation in many quarters as a raging, anti-Trump firebrand. So be it. I don’t take back or regret a syllable of the post I wrote about Stephen Miller and Donald Trump that got me fired by ABC. I think it was an accurate, fair, and true description of those men. But inside the newsroom, I had a reputation of trying to get colleagues to see the other side, to walk a mile in the shoes of MAGA, to acknowledge the democratic forces that have made Donald Trump the dominant political figure of our time. So, yes, from my perspective, the old news networks are biased.

And for those who don’t remember, here’s his post about Miller:

He also said he’s not that liberal, or something.

