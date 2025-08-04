She Blamed Trump for Rising Prices—His Clapback Was Brutal

President Donald Trump ripped Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Monday over comments she made about the economy under his presidency.

During a recent appearance on CNBC, Warren claimed costs for Americans have risen because of Trump.

“Remember, Donald Trump ran for office saying he would lower costs on day one,” she said. “Cost of groceries are up, cost of housing is up, cost of health care is up. And where is Donald Trump? He's passing a signature bill to throw people off their health care so he can do tax cuts for billionaires.”

The lawmaker continued, saying Democrats “are the people who say billionaires actually should pay their fair share and that we need to focus on affordability for American families.”

the Elizabeth Warren CNBC hit that triggered Trump: "Trump ran for office saying he'd lower costs on day 1. Cost of groceries are up, cost of housing is up, cost of healthcare is up. And where is Donald Trump? He's passing a signature bill to throw people off their healthcare so… pic.twitter.com/KtfVsV0PGf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 4, 2025

In two posts on Truth Social, the president savaged Warren over her comments, pointing out that “In just 6 months, I cut costs, especially Energy and Taxes, Tremendously.”

“Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, on CNBC, said costs have gone up,” Trump continued. “She is just angry that I blew up her terrible Presidential Campaign. Call her out!!!”

Trump wasn’t done there. In a follow up post, he wrote, “Elizabeth Warren is a LOSER! She lies about everything, including the fact that she is an Indian. She’s NOT. She’s no Pocahontas!!!”

I prefer calling her “Lieawatha,” but when it comes to mocking Elizabeth Warren, there are many such monikers one could use.

What Warren is saying is true, but deceptive. The cost of groceries has risen. As of June 2025, food-at-home prices rose 2.4 percent over last year. Meats like poultry and fish have jumped by 5.6 percent while nonalcoholic beverages increased by 4.4 percent. Some products like eggs have dropped in price.

Housing costs have also risen by about one to three percent over the last year as has healthcare.

But what Warren isn’t telling you is that the Trump administration is not responsible for these increases. Trump has only been president for about seven months. Costs have been increasing since long before he took office for the second time.

The inconvenient truth is that America is still living under former President Joe Biden’s economy as Trump is working to reverse the damage his predecessor caused. Policies enacted by Biden during his term had about four years to influence the economy. This means the bulk of these increases were the result of the Democrats' faulty policies.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, for example, contributed greatly to inflation. Onerous regulations on domestic energy production also played a critical role. His handling of the avian flu outbreaks had a detrimental impact on egg and poultry prices. When you needlessly cull 134 million birds, it’s going to have a negative impact on egg and poultry prices.

🧵🐔



I've noticed some very disturbing patterns of the government using the bird flu to kill millions of birds, which are a major source of food in the United States. This is especially concerning after seeing the news that farmers must kill 4.2 million chickens in Iowa because… pic.twitter.com/9wSGZnUl6z — Doni 🏴 (@DoniTheMisfit) May 29, 2024

The bottom line is that Warren is hoping people don’t understand the economy enough to know that Trump has not yet had as much of an opportunity to affect rising costs on groceries, healthcare, and housing just yet. If anything, it is possilbe his policies are lessening the damage of the Biden era, a fact that Warren and her comrades wish to avoid.

