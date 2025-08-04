Trump Again Unleashes on 'Cryin' Chuck Schumer
Ambassador Huckabee Blasts Weak European Leaders Backing Hamas
What CNN's Harry Enten Just Said About Trump Is Going to Drive Libs...
Bill Maher Nails Who Zohran Mamdani Is...and He Knows It'll Help Republicans
What a Fired ABC News Reporter Just Said About Anti-Trump Media Bias Is...
VIP
Some Adult Entertainment Got Hurled Onto the Court During a WNBA Game...Literally
VIP
Comedy Always Evolves, and Colbert Almost Killed It
VIP
This Is How a Dating App Turned Romance Into a Battleground
The VP Harris Post-Mortem on Stephen Colbert (Yes, Kamala, the System Worked)
Trump’s Tariff Triumph
The Biggest Loserit
Democrats Are in Disastrous Shape As Midterms Loom
Has Pressure on Advertisers to Leave X Hurt the Right’s Only Major Free...
Understanding Transgender Surgery
Tipsheet

Secret Service Was About to Make a Baffling Move Until a GOP Senator Raised Some Questions

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 04, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

There are no words for this move. Disgraced former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who failed to protect President Trump, was set to get her security clearance renewed. It took inquiries from RealClearPolitics and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) before the agency changed course. Cheatle resigned in the wake of the Butler rally fiasco, and Johnson felt her clearance didn’t need to be renewed. The Secret Service later responded as to why this move was considered in the first place (via RCP): 

Advertisement

The Secret Service was moving forward with renewing former Director Kimberly Cheatle’s top-level security clearance but reversed course after RealClearPolitics inquired about a key senator’s opposition, according to multiple sources in the Secret Service community. 

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican who chairs the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and previously chaired the full Homeland Security panel, argued that Cheatle should not have her security clearance renewed after her leadership decisions contributed to the agency’s numerous failures surrounding the assassination attempt against Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. 

“Following the security debacle in Butler, the former director of USSS made the right decision to resign,” Johnson told RCP. “I see no reason for her security clearance to be reinstated.” 

Asked for comment on Johnson’s opposition, the Secret Service issued a vague statement saying Secret Service Director Sean Curran, a Trump appointee, had decided that “not all former directors” should have their security clearances renewed. 

The U.S. Secret Service, along with several top U.S. intelligence agencies including the CIA and FBI, has regularly updated the security clearances for all former directors. Although this practice is a matter of public debate, a Secret Service spokesman told RCP the purpose of the renewals “was so the agency can maintain formal and protected communication, including potentially sensitive and classified matters with former officials.” 

Recommended

What a Fired ABC News Reporter Just Said About Anti-Trump Media Bias Is Beyond Comical Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Cheatle was roasted alive by Congress from both parties for her shambolic testimony in the wake of the Trump assassination attempt, with extra ridicule directed at her unsatisfactory answers over why there were no snipers on the roof where would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks took shots at the president, who was less than 400 yards away. It was unsecured, a glaring breach in the security.  

And this woman was set to get her clearance back. Hell no. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What a Fired ABC News Reporter Just Said About Anti-Trump Media Bias Is Beyond Comical Matt Vespa
Support Democrats’ Right to Speak Freely and Make Damn Fools of Themselves Kurt Schlichter
Bill Maher Nails Who Zohran Mamdani Is...and He Knows It'll Help Republicans Matt Vespa
What CNN's Harry Enten Just Said About Trump Is Going to Drive Libs Insane Matt Vespa
Trump Again Unleashes on 'Cryin' Chuck Schumer Katie Pavlich
Ambassador Huckabee Blasts Weak European Leaders Backing Hamas Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What a Fired ABC News Reporter Just Said About Anti-Trump Media Bias Is Beyond Comical Matt Vespa
Advertisement