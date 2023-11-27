Here's How the Bidens Are Remembering Their Grandchildren at Christmas Time

In years past for Christmas, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden celebrated the holiday by hanging stockings of their grandchildren. Even the dogs were included. One grandchild was missing her stocking, though, the now 5-years-old Navy Joan Roberts. She is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts, a former exotic dancer who was on the payroll at Hunter's company, though he took away her health insurance not long after Navy was born. As Townhall has covered at length, the first son has also denied fathering the child, has tried to lower child support payments, and would not give Navy Joan his last name. Roberts ultimately dropped that request as part of a settlement. Back in July, the president and the first lady finally acknowledged their young granddaughter. One would think that means she'd finally get her stocking, right? Wrong.

As it turns out, the Bidens aren't going with Christmas stockings this year. How convenient. The New York Post reported that the first lady revealed the White House Christmas decorations on Monday, with the lack of stockings being a noteworthy omission this year.

"A White House spokesperson explained the change by saying that the Bidens plan to spend the holiday at Camp David and will hang the stockings by the chimney with care there instead," the report mentioned. "The White House did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Post about whether Navy would receive a stocking at Camp David."

Such a move to forgo the stockings comes even with such a whimsical, childlike theme of "The Magic, Wonder and Joy" of Christmas. As the Post mentioned:

The theme of the White House holiday celebration is “Magic, Wonder, and Joy,” which the Bidens said “is inspired by how children experience this festive season: completely present in the beauty and bounty around them, their senses alight, with hearts open to the magic, wonder, and joy of the holidays.” Much of the decor inside features nods to Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem “The Night Before Christmas,” which was first published 200 years ago, in 1823. “In this season of reflection and goodwill, we hope you will embrace your inner child and delight in simply being present with those you love,” the Bidens went on.

The first lady also posted pictures from her official X account.

Not only have the White House pets had Christmas stockings when Navy Joan did not, but dog Commander and cat Willow are being remembered, with the decorations including statues in the animals' likeness.

Commander, who had a penchant for biting, even and including Secret Service members, was sent away from the White House last month.

