Yikes: Biden Misses Photo Op at His Last G20

President Joe Biden will officially be out of office in just a little over two months from now, though he's been gone for some time now. On Monday, it was quite the newsworthy topic that missed the group photo for the G20 in Rio de Janeiro, as Nick Arama at our sister site of RedState covered.

Video footage shows cameramen shouting to ask where Biden is, as the other leaders look around after having just taken their picture, with some staying behind to mingle with others.

"They're telling him to wait for Biden, guys," a female reporter can be heard saying. "Oh my God, do you see him, far left," the reporter exclaims, "to the left of the palm tree." She then exclaims, "Oh my God, they took it!" She and another reporter can be heard trying to figure out where Biden is, as they express surprise that the picture was taken without Biden in it. Biden can then be seen mingling with Canada's Justin Trudeau, who also missed the picture, as did Italy's Giorgia Meloni.

BREAKING: World leaders at G20 take the group photo without Biden, then walk off



"WHERE'S BIDEN??" - cameraman pic.twitter.com/lXsZBL1nZR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 18, 2024

Here's Biden wandering around after missing the group photo at the G20 Summit in Brazil pic.twitter.com/nBYwIz7ttO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 18, 2024

As Arama mentioned, there was speculation it had to do with Russian leaders being included in the photo, though the White House said otherwise:

The White House denied it had anything to do with the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and claimed it was just a matter of "timing." Lavrov ended up being in the top row in the center of the photo while Biden was absent from his swan song photo. "Due to logistical issues, they took the photo early before all the leaders arrived,” an unnamed senior US official told the media.

Regardless of the reason, it's still incredibly embarrassing. Does nobody care anymore that Biden still has two more months in office, and thus has to attend events such as this?

Not only will it no longer be Biden up there at these events in a matter of months, but it also won't be Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden didn't drop out of the race until July 21, almost a month after his disastrous debate performance against now President-elect Donald Trump on June 27, when he was forced out by his fellow Democrats. Replacing the ticket still didn't matter, though. There's been quite the blame game going on, with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) lamenting how he didn't drop out sooner. It wasn't that there weren't concerns with Biden's mental faculties before, far from it. In the weeks before, the White House and their allies in the mainstream media were particularly aggressive in claiming that footage of Biden amounted to "cheap fakes."

We can only imagine what they'd be saying if they were still trying to cover up for the president.

This wasn't the only concerning moment of the trip. A report from The New York Post, in addition to covering the missed G20 photo, also spoke of other awkward situations for Biden during the APEC conference over the weekend in Lima, Peru.

On Sunday, footage circulated of Biden taking heat from the press for not once speaking to them during the trip. At least we don't have to expect the White House to pretend he's fit to run for reelection this time, or that this is okay. We just have to get through a little more than two months.