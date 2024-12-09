Is Trump Already Our De Facto President?

The French president -- whose government has been buffeted by chaos in recent days -- invited President-elect Donald Trump to Paris to help commemorate the reopening of the iconic Notre Dame cathedral, after a damaging fire in 2019. Trump accepted the invitation, meeting with a number of European leaders on the trip, having already huddled with other world leaders at Mar-a-Lago in recent days. During the festivities, as Sarah noted over the weekend, a stream of dignitaries lined up to warmly greet the incoming American president, as cameras rolled. These are striking images, both because of who is depicted in them, but also because of who wasn't there. One might be forgiven for watching this footage and assuming Donald Trump is already President of the United States -- as relayed by one of his top State Department nominees:

One by one, world leaders rise to greet President Trump.



This is what respect for our President and country looks like.pic.twitter.com/6YKVjWFnqX — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) December 7, 2024



Another related clip:

President-Elect Donald Trump with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.



pic.twitter.com/WrEIJ4Be2R — America (@america) December 7, 2024



It is impossible to avoid juxtaposing these scenes with the reality that the current, sitting President of the United States was not in attendance at all. These may be harsh comments, but they're also inevitable and reasonably-founded observations:

Combination of Biden being feeble & needing to hide from the press after Hunter pardon with Trump having previously been president makes it very easy for world leaders to just ignore Biden now & go straight to Trump. https://t.co/G5tlB2gDuT — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 7, 2024

This is such a weird thing that it almost seems like Trump is already president when Biden still has 6 weeks left as president



Like... this is historically weird. It feels surreal. https://t.co/gnp2mECci8 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) December 8, 2024



The man who is nominally running the US government was represented in France by his wife and daughter, who even appeared to have gotten a bit chummy with Trump, in spite of everything that has transpired over the last four-plus years. This could have been an awkward seating arrangement, but this isn't an awkward photograph:

Jill and Ashley Biden chatting with Trump at Nôtre Dame. pic.twitter.com/kjTUfFsehm — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 7, 2024



The sitting president was elsewhere, having been shuffled off the world stage and hidden away by his team. Perhaps they're shielding him from questions and uncomfortable situations over his outrageous and shameless pardon-related lies and actions. Perhaps he's just literally not able to be in public without risking embarrassment:

WATCH: A much higher quality video of Biden's nap during his meeting with world leaders in Africa.



Who's running the country? pic.twitter.com/loUx6ru8Cp — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 4, 2024

Biden shocks with long, wispy hair at White House Christmas tree lighting: ‘Ghosts of corruption past, present and future’ https://t.co/SHwl5INNeP pic.twitter.com/dB9xU8cw94 — New York Post (@nypost) December 6, 2024



Biden's polling numbers are bleak as he approaches the official end of his presidency. As noted above, it already feels like his presidency is over, so much so that some people are already blaming the not-yet-president for current problems:

"These terrible things happened under the Biden administration and Lloyd Austin's leadership. Therefore, Pete Hegseth must not be Secretary of Defense."



LOL...wut? https://t.co/kq0WLvgypt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 5, 2024

Peak progressive virtue signaling is tipping your delivery driver 10% while assuming your driver is illegal and complaining that if he’s deported you can’t keep paying him below a living wage. https://t.co/5pjvMpw5S7 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 4, 2024

"Trumpflation." He's weeks away from being inaugurated. I'll leave you with this: