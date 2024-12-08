Trump, J6 Prisoners, and Biden. Here's What the President-Elect Said During His NBC Interview

In a move signaling the start of his new administration, President-elect Donald Trump said he would issue sweeping pardons to those convicted in connection with the January 6 Capitol Hill protests after outgoing President Joe Biden pardoned his corrupt son, Hunter Biden, despite vowing not to. Trump’s move would fulfill a campaign promise that free those who were politically persecuted by the left.

During an interview on “Meet the Press,” host Kristen Welker asked if he had plans to pardon the individuals who entered the Capitol building on January 6, including the more than 900 people who pleaded guilty to a crime.

“I’m going to look at everything. We’ll look at individual cases,” Trump said. “But I’m going to be acting very quickly” within his first 100 days of office.

On the other hand, Trump said he would not pardon himself.

"I didn't do anything wrong," he said.

However, in a surprising twist, the incoming president said he would not pursue legal action against Biden despite the outgoing administration's several legal attacks on Trump over the past few years.

The incoming 47th president stated that he wants to "move the country forward" and focus on "restoring faith in our institutions,” emphasizing unity over retaliation.

Welker pointed out that Trump’s pick for FBI Director, Kash Patel, has a book of 60 people that he claims is part of the “deep state.”

“It includes Democrats like Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. It includes former members of your cabinet, from Bill Barr to Christopher Wray. You campaigned on destroying the deep state. Do you want Kash Patel to launch investigations into people on that list?” Welker asked.

Trump initially responded “no,” saying that he would not direct Patel to go after such members of the Democratic Party.

“Is it your expectation, though, that Kash Patel will pursue investigations against your political enemies?” Welker pressed, to which Trump replied, “No.”

Welker pressed the issue harder, asking specifically if Trump would legally go after Biden and the entire Biden crime family.

However, Trump doubled down, saying he wants to make the country successful and not dwell on the past. He added that retribution would come through a prosperous country, not the fact that he turned the tables on the country’s most corrupt politicians.