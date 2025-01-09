Why a Mizzou College Professor Deleted This Tweet About James Woods
VIP
There Was a Ton of Drama at Jimmy Carter's Funeral

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 09, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Former President Jimmy Carter, who died on December 29, 2024, at age 100, was laid to rest today. Yet, the state funeral at Washington National Cathedral would be one chock full of awkward moments. All former presidents would be in attendance. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were there. 

In short, it was a high-drama event where most of the VIPs hated each other. Barack Obama didn’t even shake Donald Trump’s hand, George W. Bush didn’t either—he did slap Obama on the stomach. Obama and President-elect Donald Trump did have a conversation and shared some laughs. Exit question: what do you think they were talking about? 

Needless to say, Biden and Kamala were not pleased to see one another at all. Everyone in those front pews worked either directly or indirectly to stab everyone there in the back, so it's a typical DC cesspool gathering. 

The Clintons ignored Bush, Obama, and Trump. Kamala Harris looked as if her head was going to explode seeing Trump and Obama sitting together. Michelle Obama decided to skip the funeral altogether, opting to remain in Hawaii on vacation.

The Associated Press’ Farnoush Amiri tweeted, “I feel like this is the closest Washington will ever get to a Real Housewives reunion.” 

Joe Biden delivered a eulogy to the late president but fell asleep during the funeral.

More on the funeral without the office politics (via The Guardian): 

Jimmy Carter’s six-day farewell to the nation is culminating on Thursday morning as the 39th president receives a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral before returning to his hometown of Plains, Georgia, for burial beside his wife, Rosalynn. 

During the service, Joe Biden eulogized Carter, saying that he was the first Senator to endorse Carter for president – basing it off Carter’s character and faith. 

“Jimmy Carter’s friendship taught me, and through his life, taught me, that strength of character is more than title or the power we hold,” Biden said. “It’s the strength to understand that everyone should be treated with dignity, respect, that everyone, and I mean everyone, deserves an even shot.” 

The procession for America’s longest-lived president is being attended by all five living presidents, including President-elect Donald Trump.

***

Yeah, there's some good posts about the Obama-Trump chuckle fest:

