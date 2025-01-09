Wait, Did Joe Biden Just Crack a Joke About the LA Fires?

Nothing needs to be said here because everyone has dragged Joe Biden about what he said during a meeting about the deadly Los Angeles County wildfires. Sitting next to Vice President Kamala Harris, another person who couldn’t be trusted to run a lemonade stand, the president turned to the California liberal to speak on this crisis, saying, “Fire away. No pun intended.”

Biden: "Fire away. No pun intended."



Completely tone deaf. pic.twitter.com/1cnj9gAPXa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 9, 2025

VIDEO: Joe Biden attempts to read phone number to Calif. wildfire victims



It will all be over soon, folks. pic.twitter.com/LyWwsuSRNa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2025

Trying to imagine the outrage if Trump made a joke like this



The screeching would be off the charts https://t.co/5e9Ygw5AQE — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 9, 2025

Excuse me? Forget that this is unseemly in the extreme—it’s not a time for jokes. Isn’t this the presidency where the adults are back? We know that’s a lie, as this presidency has been remarkable incompetence and failure. But if Trump ever said this, as some noted, yes, he would’ve been impeached by Congress.

Also, the ‘it will all be over soon, folks’ isn’t something people want to hear, Joe.

This man was once thought of as having an empathetic personality. He’s a cantankerous old man who’s a total pr*ck, and always has been.