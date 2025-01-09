Wait, Did Joe Biden Just Crack a Joke About the LA Fires?

Nothing needs to be said here because everyone has dragged Joe Biden about what he said during a meeting about the deadly Los Angeles County wildfires. Sitting next to Vice President Kamala Harris, another person who couldn’t be trusted to run a lemonade stand, the president turned to the California liberal to speak on this crisis, saying, “Fire away. No pun intended.”
Dude, read the room. pic.twitter.com/js4cf71GcE— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 9, 2025
Actually diabolical. pic.twitter.com/WLwYcg89PN— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 9, 2025
Biden: "Fire away. No pun intended."— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 9, 2025
Completely tone deaf. pic.twitter.com/1cnj9gAPXa
VIDEO: Joe Biden attempts to read phone number to Calif. wildfire victims— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2025
It will all be over soon, folks. pic.twitter.com/LyWwsuSRNa
Trying to imagine the outrage if Trump made a joke like this— John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 9, 2025
The screeching would be off the charts https://t.co/5e9Ygw5AQE
Excuse me? Forget that this is unseemly in the extreme—it’s not a time for jokes. Isn’t this the presidency where the adults are back? We know that’s a lie, as this presidency has been remarkable incompetence and failure. But if Trump ever said this, as some noted, yes, he would’ve been impeached by Congress.
Also, the ‘it will all be over soon, folks’ isn’t something people want to hear, Joe.
This man was once thought of as having an empathetic personality. He’s a cantankerous old man who’s a total pr*ck, and always has been.
