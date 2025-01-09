Watch a CA Woman Confront Gavin Newsom on Why Fire Hydrants Ran Out...
Wait, Did Joe Biden Just Crack a Joke About the LA Fires?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 09, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Nothing needs to be said here because everyone has dragged Joe Biden about what he said during a meeting about the deadly Los Angeles County wildfires. Sitting next to Vice President Kamala Harris, another person who couldn’t be trusted to run a lemonade stand, the president turned to the California liberal to speak on this crisis, saying, “Fire away. No pun intended.” 

Excuse me? Forget that this is unseemly in the extreme—it’s not a time for jokes. Isn’t this the presidency where the adults are back? We know that’s a lie, as this presidency has been remarkable incompetence and failure. But if Trump ever said this, as some noted, yes, he would’ve been impeached by Congress. 

Also, the ‘it will all be over soon, folks’ isn’t something people want to hear, Joe. 

This man was once thought of as having an empathetic personality. He’s a cantankerous old man who’s a total pr*ck, and always has been.

