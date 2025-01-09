Congress's Mandate to Enact the President-Elect's Agenda
Latest LA Fires Update Will Likely Infuriate Voters

Matt Vespa  |  January 09, 2025 11:30 PM
The entire political leadership in California deserves to be in jail. Okay, maybe that’s too much, but everyone must be fired. As the media focuses on the raging wildfires engulfing Los Angeles County, the lack of water and firefighters, and Mayor Karen Bass being in Africa when the blaze erupted, we have new developments on how this top-down failure in disaster response came about.  

Bass was already torched for cutting almost $20 million from the Los Angeles Fire Department a few months ago. The city opted to use that money to support transgender cafes, weirdo lefty-wing art, and gay choirs (via Daily Caller): 

The City of Los Angeles cut funding for its fire department and allocated thousands of dollars to various progressive programs, including a “Midnight Stroll Transgender Cafe” and a Gay Men’s Chorus.

Fires swept through Southern California on Wednesday, destroying hundreds of homes in Los Angeles County, and high winds only fueled the destruction. The Democratic mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, was slammed for slashing the Los Angeles Fire Department’s (LAFD) budget by $17.6 million for fiscal year 2024 to 2025, Fox 11 reported, citing LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia. 

Bass claimed in a press conference that none of the reductions made “would have impacted the situation that we were dealing with over the last couple of days.” She added that the city is “in tough budgetary times.” 

And it gets worse: LAFD was supposed to do fire hydrant testing a few weeks ago. It got canceled due to fiscal challenges.  

What about the lack of manpower? Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have retained seasonal firefighters. These individuals were then let go and never replaced. 

When these fires are extinguished, recalls are in order for many people.

UPDATE: This circus never ends.

