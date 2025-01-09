Latest LA Fires Update Will Likely Infuriate Voters

The entire political leadership in California deserves to be in jail. Okay, maybe that’s too much, but everyone must be fired. As the media focuses on the raging wildfires engulfing Los Angeles County, the lack of water and firefighters, and Mayor Karen Bass being in Africa when the blaze erupted, we have new developments on how this top-down failure in disaster response came about.

Bass was already torched for cutting almost $20 million from the Los Angeles Fire Department a few months ago. The city opted to use that money to support transgender cafes, weirdo lefty-wing art, and gay choirs (via Daily Caller):

The City of Los Angeles cut funding for its fire department and allocated thousands of dollars to various progressive programs, including a “Midnight Stroll Transgender Cafe” and a Gay Men’s Chorus. Fires swept through Southern California on Wednesday, destroying hundreds of homes in Los Angeles County, and high winds only fueled the destruction. The Democratic mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, was slammed for slashing the Los Angeles Fire Department’s (LAFD) budget by $17.6 million for fiscal year 2024 to 2025, Fox 11 reported, citing LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia. Bass claimed in a press conference that none of the reductions made “would have impacted the situation that we were dealing with over the last couple of days.” She added that the city is “in tough budgetary times.”

The LA Fire Department's strategic plan made "DEI" and a "progressive work environment" two of their top three priorities—regarding them as more important than "technological innovations" and "disaster recovery capabilities," which it ranked last. pic.twitter.com/6b6SdPUePC — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 9, 2025

And it gets worse: LAFD was supposed to do fire hydrant testing a few weeks ago. It got canceled due to fiscal challenges.

Holy cr*p. LAFD reportedly canceled their annual fire hydrant testing a few weeks ago citing “fiscal challenges.”



But they have enough money for an LAFD DEI Bureau and DEI chief.



Unbelievable. https://t.co/ex1IzZzU9R — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 9, 2025

What about the lack of manpower? Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have retained seasonal firefighters. These individuals were then let go and never replaced.

The hits just keep on coming for Newsom. https://t.co/L5XZ58TmbL — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) January 9, 2025

Claims that these catastrophic Calif. wildfires could not have been prevented are false. I’ve spent years investigating Newsom’s and other Democratic leaders” failure to stop them. I dedicate a whole chapter in “Fool’s Gold” to the corruption behind most of the deadliest fires. pic.twitter.com/afh9m43nIG — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) January 9, 2025

When these fires are extinguished, recalls are in order for many people.

UPDATE: This circus never ends.

Everyone in Los Angeles county just received an alert to evacuate.



KTLA reports the advisory does not actually impact the entire city.



More incompetence from LA officials. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SQyzVhQd6o — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 10, 2025