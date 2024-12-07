Kamala's Deputy Campaign Manager Explains Why There Wasn't an Open Primary. Get Ready...
World Leaders Line Up to Meet Trump

Sarah Arnold
December 07, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Before he even assumed office, President-elect Donald Trump met with world leaders to establish early lines of communication. He set the tone for the successive four years of his administration. The meetings came before the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, five years after it was set on fire. Trump showcased his unorthodox approach to foreign relations, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties, asserting America's interests, and laying the groundwork for his America First agenda. Trump and world leaders discussed various topics, including defense and global security. His blunt style indeed left an unmistakable impression on the worldwide stage.

On Saturday, Trump traveled to France, marking his first international trip since winning the election. He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris. After the ceremony, the incoming president is expected to meet with Prince William. 

Outgoing President Joe Biden will not attend, but First Lady Jill Biden will be. It was also reported that Vice President Kamala Harris was invited to the reopening of Notre Dame, but she declined. 

Trump called the people of France “spectacular” despite the world  “going a little crazy right now.” 

“We have a great relationship. As everyone knows, we accomplished a lot together,” Trump said, praising Macron. 

“It's a great honor for the French people to welcome you five years later," Macron responded to Trump. "And you were, at that time, president for the first time. And I remember the solidarity and your immediate action. So welcome back again. We are very happy to have you here.”

Elon Musk also attended the reopening of Notre Dame. 

Trump joked on Thursday during an awards ceremony that the world will see more work done in two weeks than in the last four years under the Biden-Harris Administration. 

“Right now, he’s sort of governing even though he’s not the president yet. He’s having these public meetings with foreign leaders, which aren’t simply introductions. He’s staking out policy and negotiating things from drug trafficking to tariffs,” Julian Zelizer, a political historian at Princeton University, said. 

This is not Trump's first meeting with foreign leaders after being elected. He has hosted a variety of leaders at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, including Argentina President Javier Milei and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. 

Trump also met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara. 

