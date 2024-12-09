It Sure Looks Like the Bidens Snubbed Harris, Emhoff at Kennedy Center Honors

On Sunday night, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were in attendance at the Kennedy Center Honors, where Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were also present. In fact, they were right next to each other, though the Bidens declined to acknowledge Harris and Emhoff as Becky Noble pointed out at our sister site of RedState.

That same night, video clips of the Bidens' arrival to their seats was circulating over X. As Harris and Emhoff dutifully applaud the president and first lady, the Bidens don't even look in their direction, despite how they're seated right next to them. They pretty much make it a habit to look anywhere and everywhere else, actually. At one point, at about 15 seconds into the clip, it appears that Biden is looking in Harris' direction, though he is also mostly acknowledging those in the crowd who are also seated in that part of the center.

Even if Biden was looking at Harris, they appear to make eye contact for only a few seconds, as the vice president then turns to applaud in the same direction that Biden is looking in.

Jill Biden was even more obvious when it comes to her refusal to look at Harris and Emhoff.

Jill and Joe Biden are refusing to even look at Kamala Harris tonight 😬 pic.twitter.com/qL6jftoLsu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 9, 2024

Close to 24 hours after the post was shared by End Wokeness, it has close to 3 million views and over 800 replies, with many chiming in to speak about the awkwardness between the Bidens and Harris and Emhoff.

The first lady and Harris haven't gotten along since even before the Biden-Harris ticket was elected in 2020, given that Harris, once a fierce primary foe of Biden for that election cycle, called her husband a racist. That icy relationship continued throughout the Biden-Harris term, with Jill Biden also behaving noticeably cold towards Harris during a Veterans' Day event at the White House, not long after Harris lost to President-elect Donald Trump.

It's not merely the 2020 race, of course, where such a feud has been relevant, but the 2024 race, where Biden was forced out by his fellow Democrats. Harris was installed as the nominee, without having ever won a single primary vote, just as she failed to do for the 2020 cycle, given that she dropped out in December 2019, before any primary contests were held.

While Jill Biden may have a less than stellar relationship with Harris, she appeared to be quite friendly with Trump over the weekend at the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Biden is only in office for about a month and a half, and it certainly looks like everyone, not just in the United States, but across the world, is ready for a new Trump presidency.