Jill Biden Is Still No Fan of Kamala Harris, As Moments From Veteran's Day Event Show

It's been almost a week since Vice President Kamala Harris lost to President-elect Donald Trump. The blame game the Democrats have been engaged in, after they forced President Joe Biden out of the race in July, has truly been something else. First Lady Jill Biden and Harris have never been close, and they have even had it out for each other, especially with Harris memorably accusing Biden of being racist during the debates from the 2020 primary cycle. Now that Harris has lost, the first lady doesn't look to be warming up to her, especially with what the Daily Mail put out earlier on Monday.

Ward Clark of our sister site of RedState aptly framed the continuing feud as "If looks could kill!" While Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were photographed with cheerful expressions, Jill Biden had a stone-cold expression as she wore sunglasses and stared straight ahead.

If looks could kill!

Jill Biden gives Kamala Harris the cold shoulder https://t.co/xfJ3jreawK via @MailOnline — Ward Clark (@TheGreatLander) November 11, 2024

The report was just full of telling details:

It's an unseasonably warm 72 degrees in Washington, D.C. today - but conditions looked downright icy in the VIP viewing area at Arlington National Cemetery. Jill Biden, eyes hidden behind sunglasses, looked stoic as she sat next to Kamala Harris while her husband, President Joe Biden delivered his Veterans Day address. The first lady stared straight ahead as the vice president grinned and leaned into husband Doug Emhoff, who sat on her other side. There have long been reports there is no love lost between Jill Biden and Harris, a feud tracing back to the 2020 Democratic primary when Harris attacked Joe Biden during the first primary debate. The first lady did campaign for Harris after her husband was forced to drop his reelection bid, but also had little choice as Harris' campaign was seen as central to upholding Joe Biden's legacy. But now the votes have been tallied and the results show Harris lost to Donald Trump in a landslide, leaving the Harris camp and Biden allies to blame one another for the Democrats' epic Election Day defeats.

Of particular interest is that Biden and Harris hadn't even seen each other since the election. It was also reported last Tuesday that the Bidens would not attend Harris' watch party. That looks to have increasingly been the smart move, given how poorly it was handled by the Harris team and by Harris herself:

Veterans Day marked the first time President Biden and Vice President Harris saw one another since the election. Biden and Harris, who looked stoic, stood side-by-side Monday morning to mark Veterans Day at Arlington Cemetery. The two couples journeyed to Arlington National Cemetery to watch Biden lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. None of them spoke as they walked to their positions for wreath laying. The first lady wore black to mark Veterans Day, which honors America's military veterans. She entered Arlington National Cemetery ahead of the president to take her spot with the rest of the crowd. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff joined her. Jill and Doug watched as Biden laid the wreath and crossed himself. Harris was at his side.

There's also a reminder as to how close the first lady is with the second gentleman, though that warm approach doesn't extend to how she feels about Harris herself:

They then followed their spouses into the amphitheater where the president addressed veterans and members of the military. Jill Biden had greeted Emhoff enthusiastically. They chatted as they took their seats and waited for the speeches to begin. The two spouses have long been close. But when Harris took her seat between them, Jill turned her focus to the ceremony. The first lady is known to hold a grudge. She and Hunter Biden were influential when it came to Joe Biden deciding to run for a second term. Jill was part of the group surrounding the president when he was being pressured by party leaders to exit the presidential race. Biden endorsed Harris to replace him. And Jill campaigned in several battleground states for Harris. During her campaign stops, the first lady touted get-out-the-vote efforts, reminding voters in each state when early vote starts and urging them to get their ballot cast. She also pushed aside reports that there were tension between her and Harris in the early days in the Biden administration after Harris went after Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic primaries, to talk about the Harris she has gotten to know.

While the first lady made such comments about herself and Harris on the campaign trail, looking to set aside tensions, it's not like she had much of a choice once Biden had actually been pushed out. She and First Son Hunter Biden were also particularly key in keeping Biden in the race for as long as he stayed in it.

Back in mid-July, just days before Biden ultimately withdrew from the race, the Daily Mail had also reported on the scoop that the president hadn't dropped out of the race yet because the feud between Harris and the first lady was so significant.

It's also worth looking at the Bidens' more recent plans, not just when it comes to not attending Harris' event at Howard University on Tuesday, but also how the first lady herself was photographed beaming in a red pantsuit that same day. As a result, there was even speculation she had voted for Trump.