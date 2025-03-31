Only a Deranged Lib Would Do This to Another Person

Why are liberals so violent? Has losing an election made them into crazed animals? Republicans lost in 2012—no riots broke out. No one wearing Obama merchandise was assaulted, but post-2024, driving a Tesla makes one marked for death by progressives. This Arizona woman was doing nothing other than driving her Tesla when she was cut off and assaulted by a man inside her vehicle. She was able to fend him off by biting him (via NY Post):

🚨 #BREAKING : Absolutely horrific footage shows 61-year old woman driving her Tesla, being boxed in by another driver, and then being beaten while still inside her car. The woman was able to fend off the attacker by biting him. She's now signed up for a gun safety course. pic.twitter.com/m3G1c7KE84

An Arizona woman driving a Tesla was cut off – and then allegedly attacked – by a fellow motorist during a caught-on-camera confrontation as the Elon Musk-led car company continues to be the target of vandalism and violence.

The woman, 61, was allegedly assaulted by a man along Route 66 in Flagstaff earlier this month after the assailant used his green car to box her Tesla in, according to footage obtained by Arizona Family.

The male driver got out of his car and was then seen on video appearing to hit the woman while she was still behind the wheel of her Tesla.

“I started to say, ‘You cut me off, what’s your problem?’, but I didn’t know how much he heard me,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, told the station Friday. “He got out and started to punch me with a closed fist.”

While the motive of the suspect, who was reportedly tracked down by Flagstaff police, was unclear, it’s one of a series of criminal acts that Tesla owners and dealerships have dealt with in recent weeks.