Hillary Clinton, Are You Kidding Me With This Op-Ed?
Pro-Kamala Auto Union Chief Just Obliterated the Left's Narrative on Trump's Tariff Policy
VIP
Anita Moncrief, an ACORN Whistleblower, Has Passed Away
Trump Has Begun to Clean House at the Department of Justice
When Conservatives Refuse to Play Along, the Dems and Regime Media Lose
We Reserve The Right
VIP
Gavin Newsom Is Right About the Democratic Party, but They Still Won't Listen
Homan Chimes in After Rochester Leaders Reprimand Local Cops for Assisting Federal Agents
Trump Explains What Will Happen to Historic White House Tree That Needs to...
'Big Problems': Trump Issues Warning to Zelensky on Minerals Deal
The Pot Calling the Kettle Black
Tariffs Will Make America Rich Again
Time to Stand Up to Iran's Policy of Hostage Taking
Trump’s Directive to Defund Planned Parenthood Is Long Overdue
Tipsheet

Only a Deranged Lib Would Do This to Another Person

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 31, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Why are liberals so violent? Has losing an election made them into crazed animals? Republicans lost in 2012—no riots broke out. No one wearing Obama merchandise was assaulted, but post-2024, driving a Tesla makes one marked for death by progressives. This Arizona woman was doing nothing other than driving her Tesla when she was cut off and assaulted by a man inside her vehicle. She was able to fend him off by biting him (via NY Post):

Advertisement

An Arizona woman driving a Tesla was cut off – and then allegedly attacked – by a fellow motorist during a caught-on-camera confrontation as the Elon Musk-led car company continues to be the target of vandalism and violence.   

The woman, 61, was allegedly assaulted by a man along Route 66 in Flagstaff earlier this month after the assailant used his green car to box her Tesla in, according to footage obtained by Arizona Family. 

The male driver got out of his car and was then seen on video appearing to hit the woman while she was still behind the wheel of her Tesla. 

“I started to say, ‘You cut me off, what’s your problem?’, but I didn’t know how much he heard me,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, told the station Friday. “He got out and started to punch me with a closed fist.” 

While the motive of the suspect, who was reportedly tracked down by Flagstaff police, was unclear, it’s one of a series of criminal acts that Tesla owners and dealerships have dealt with in recent weeks. 

Recommended

Pro-Kamala Auto Union Chief Just Obliterated the Left's Narrative on Trump's Tariff Policy Matt Vespa
Advertisement

We all know the motive, and we don’t need a police investigation. It’s one of many acts of vandalism and violence aimed at Tesla and its customers, as left-wingers have become enraged with Elon Musk. This isn’t random; it’s part of a more extensive campaign of domestic terrorism that must be stomped out with ruthless efficiency.

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pro-Kamala Auto Union Chief Just Obliterated the Left's Narrative on Trump's Tariff Policy Matt Vespa
When Conservatives Refuse to Play Along, the Dems and Regime Media Lose Kurt Schlichter
Hillary Clinton, Are You Kidding Me With This Op-Ed? Matt Vespa
Trump Has Begun to Clean House at the Department of Justice Matt Vespa
'Big Problems': Trump Issues Warning to Zelensky on Minerals Deal Leah Barkoukis
Trump Explains What Will Happen to Historic White House Tree That Needs to Be Removed Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pro-Kamala Auto Union Chief Just Obliterated the Left's Narrative on Trump's Tariff Policy Matt Vespa
Advertisement