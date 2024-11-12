VIP
At Veterans Day Event, Jill Biden and Kamala Harris Looked Like They Wanted to Kill Each Other

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 12, 2024 1:30 AM
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

 

Yesterday was Veterans Day, but one picture overshadowed the official event at Arlington National Cemetery, the first joint appearance for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris since the latter’s blowout loss to President-elect Donald J. Trump (via The Hill):

President Biden and Vice President Harris will make their first public appearance together since last week’s election when the two leaders attend a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. 

Biden and Harris will participate in a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will also attend, the White House said. 

[…] 

Both Harris and Biden delivered speeches last week vowing a peaceful transfer of power and separately urging supporters not to give up the fight for their values. Biden praised Harris for running an “inspiring campaign.” 

“She gave her whole heart and effort, and she and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they ran,” Biden said. 

But this picture says it all about the state of the Democratic Party, and these two women especially. They hate each other, but they’re not going to cause a scene; they’ll sit, cope, and seethe, which is what many a liberal voter are doing in the aftermath of this election.

It’s been reported that things were frosty between the vice president and the first lady. As for Kamala and Joe, they, too, looked miserable being next to one another, though Joe is a wild card with his mental faculties declining.

It’s awkward since we know bad blood exists between the two camps. Harris’ team accused the president and his staff of sabotaging their campaign. Biden did don a Make America Great Again hat with voters in Pennsylvania when he visited Shanksville on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. He called Trump supporters ‘garbage’ and said Trump should be locked up…politically—all damaging remarks that only animated the GOP base ahead of Election Day. 

The garbage remarks were the killer, though. He made them as Kamala spoke at her DC rally, where she was to make her final argument for her candidacy and hoped to generate much media exposure. Instead, it got cannibalized by Biden’s trip-up. Dementia-ridden or not, he’s still the president, and when he says things, people pay attention. This event was a disaster for an already clumsy campaign by the Democrats. Joe was forced off the 2024 ticket in what arguably could be described as a coup by party donors and top congressional leaders. I’m sure Jill never forgot, and by the looks of it, won’t for the foreseeable future.

