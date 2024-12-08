Tommy Tuberville Shares What We're All Wondering About the Hunter Biden Pardon

It's been a week since President Joe Biden announced he was pardoning his son, Hunter, after he and White House Press Secretary Karine-Jean Pierre had already claimed multiple times he would do no such thing. The reaction has been strong and swift, with Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) among those weighing in. He's also raised some key points as to how this goes deeper than Hunter Biden, as he did while on "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakick" on OutKick.com last week.

As OutKick so aptly put it, Tuberville very much "Took A BLOWTORCH To The Biden Family." The pardon for Hunter isn't merely noteworthy when it comes to the first son's crimes and convictions, but the timeframe. The pardon dates back to nearly 11 years, when Joe Biden was actually in office as the vice president.

In speaking with Dakick, Tuberville repeated what he had said earlier that week to a gaggle of press, which is that "that's his son, most parents would do that." It goes deeper than that, though, as Tuberville lambasted the corruption involved.

"Number one, it's the most corrupt political family, even more than the Clintons, that's been in politics all their life. They have taken millions of dollars from Ukraine, from China. It's a known fact. The money has gone into the banks, millions of dollars to grandkids, the kids, to Biden himself. They made a fortune off this country, off the American taxpayers. They haven't paid taxes on it. The kid is a drug addict. He'll never get off crack. He can't get off of it. He's got huge problems," Tuberville shared, speaking about the Biden family as a whole and specifically about Hunter.

Tuberville also spoke about how Hunter would do in prison, referencing someone who would know. "I heard Steve Bannon say, 'you know, I just got out of prison. Hunter Biden wouldn't make it very long in prison. He couldn't make it.'

Is Hunter's pardon the end of the road? Tuberville doesn't believe so. In fact, he doesn't even think this is "the big pardon."

"So at the end of the day, this is not the big--the big pardon," Tuberville previewed. "I think the pardons coming down the road with his brother and the rest of his family members are going to be the ones that are going to look around and go, 'what do they need pardons for?'" Sure enough, there's been speculation that the president may pardon his brother, Jim Biden. There's also been reports that Biden is considering preemptive pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sen.-elect Adam Schiff (D-CA), and former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Tuberville also went on to bring up another reason why 2014, which is when the pardon for Hunter goes back to, is relevant. "Because if you look at what they pardoned Hunter Biden on all the way back to 2014. What does that make any difference? Well, that's when we, the CIA of the United States of America, overthrew the government of Ukraine and put in the Zelenskyy that's in there now. And it's all gone downhill from here," he reminded.

