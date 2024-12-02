Is This Family Member Getting the Next Biden Pardon?

As the controversy surrounding President Joe Biden's broad and sweeping pardon for his son continues, with disapproval from Democrats and Republicans, the spotlight is turning to other Biden family members who could use help from "The Big Guy."

Look for Jim Biden to be pardoned next. Remember: the family was still under investigation under FARA as the pardon comes down. Might have implicated Joe — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) December 2, 2024

So, who is James "Jim" Biden? Jim Biden is the brother of President Joe Biden and a partner in the global Biden business scheme that made the family rich.

"From 2014 to the present, as part of a conspiracy to monetize Joe Biden’s office of public trust to enrich the Biden family, Biden family members and their associates received over $27 million from foreign individuals or entities. In order to obscure the source of these funds, the Biden family and their associates set up shell companies to conceal these payments from scrutiny," House Oversight Committee investigators reveal in a lengthy report about the Biden crime family.

"The Biden family used proceeds from these business activities to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars to Joe Biden—including thousands of dollars that are directly traceable to China. While Jim Biden claimed he gave this money to Joe Biden to repay personal loans, Jim Biden did not provide any evidence to support this claim. The Biden family’s receipt of millions of dollars required Joe Biden’s knowing participation in this conspiracy, including while he served as Vice President," the report continues.

Joe Biden's brother Jim was entangled in the same scams that Hunter just got pardoned for. Watch for Jim's pardon to be announcd on Jan 19, 2025 (the reason Hunter got his pardon early is that they needed to preempt Hunter's sentencing later this month). pic.twitter.com/Yqfl9tuSBO — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) December 2, 2024

During remarks with reporters onboard Air Force One Monday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said the American people can expect "more announcements" regarding pardons to come from President Biden "soon."