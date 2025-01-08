An Old Tweet From Mayor Karen Bass Has Come Back to Haunt Her

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is facing scorching criticism for being AWOL when the fires broke out in the county. She was in Ghana for the new president's inauguration, though her office says she was aware of the fires mid-flight and was hands-on regarding handling the response. I doubt that since firefighters are overwhelmed, there’s not enough of them, and there’s no water.

Advertisement

When asked if she regrets cutting the fire department’s budget by nearly $20 million a few months back and if she owes residents an apology for not being in the country when the inferno broke out, she kept her mouth shut. It was astounding. But we also know why she might want to clam up.

This is one of the most disturbing clips I have ever seen.



Her people have lost everything, due to her recklessness, incompetence, and failure of leadership. And she has no remorse whatsoever, no shame at all. https://t.co/CgPrG72cus — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) January 9, 2025

Going back to her days on the Hill, then-Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) torched Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on social media for absconding to Cancun with his family during the 2021 winter storm. Yeah, sit down, Karen:

Also, Mayor Bass was warned about the detrimental impact cutting the LAFD budget could have in responding to large-scale emergencies like wildfires:

L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley warned Mayor Karen Bass (D) last month the $17+ million she cut from the department's budget "severely limited the department's capacity to prepare for, train for, and respond to large-scale emergencies, including wildfires" pic.twitter.com/tgzIAeHIsQ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 9, 2025

What a clown car.