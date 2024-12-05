Here's Why Fauci Needs a Pardon

As Matt covered, the White House is reportedly scrambling to potentially and preemetively pardon Dr. Anthony Fauci, Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff and others ahead of President-elect Trump's second term.

But why exactly would Fauci, who hasn't formally been criminally charged with a federal crime, need a pardon?

His illegal funding of "gain-of-function" research, essentially the frankensteining of dangerous viruses, is a good place to start. Especially given COVID-19 killed millions, destroyed the global economy and shattered countless lives.

There are two referrals sitting over at DOJ referencing criminal activity by Tony Fauci.



Biden should go ahead, do the preemptive pardon, and knock off the pretence.



Because it's too late. People are already figuring out this is a criminal administration. pic.twitter.com/csRqjD5Wvt — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) December 5, 2024

Fauci provably violated federal policies on gain-of-function and enhanced potential pandemic pathogen research, provably committed conspiracy to defraud and perjury, and probably is culpable for pandemic that killed 20+ million and cost $25+ trillion. https://t.co/fiYUcRD7aQ — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) December 5, 2024

Next, Fauci could be prosecuted for repeatedly lying to Congress about funding gain-of-function research. In fact, his lies were eventually called out by the very agency he used to run.

The National Institutes of Health released a letter Wednesday night correcting the record on the agency's funding of dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. "The fifth and final progress report for Grant R01AI110964, awarded to EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. is attached with redactions only for personally identifiable information," a letter written by NIH Principal Deputy Director Larence Tabak to Republican Congressman James Comer states. "It includes data from a research project conducted during the 2018-2019 grant period using bat coronavirus genome sequences already existing in nature." "The limited experiment described the final progress report provided by EcoHealth Alliance was testing if spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of biding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model," the letter continues. "In this limited experiment, laboratory mice infected with the SHC014 W1V1 bat coronavirus became sicker than those infected with the W1V1 bat coronavirus."

NIH corrects untruthful assertions by NIH Director Collins and NIAID Director Fauci that NIH had not funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan.



NIH states that EcoHealth Alliance violated Terms and Conditions of NIH grant AI110964. pic.twitter.com/cFOtJlRoWl — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 20, 2021

Dementia is tragic.



(Fauci provably violated federal policies on gain-of-function and enhanced potential pandemic pathogen research, provably committed conspiracy to defraud and perjury, and probably is culpable for pandemic that killed 20+ million and cost $25+ trillion.) https://t.co/hzcnnUZ55T — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) December 1, 2024

Not to mention obstruction and destruction of documents.

COVID-19 OVERSIGHT NONCOMPLIANCE



The Biden Administration repeatedly obstructed @COVIDSelect's investigations.



Dr. Fauci’s Senior Advisor — Dr. David Morens — violated multiple @NIH policies and likely lied to Congress. READ MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rqITzxn400 — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) December 2, 2024

On Monday the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released its final report on the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, confirming the disease most likely came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"Four years after the onset of the worst pandemic in 100 years, the weight of the evidence increasingly supports the lab leak hypothesis. Since the Select Subcommittee commenced its work in February 2023, more and more senior intelligence officials, politicians, science editors, and scientists increasingly have endorsed the hypothesis that COVID-191 emerged as the result of a laboratory or research related accident," the report states. "NIH’s procedures for funding and overseeing potentially dangerous research are deficient, unreliable, and pose a serious threat to both public health and national security. Further, NIH fostered an environment that promoted evading federal record keeping laws."

Fauci went to great lengths to discredit the lab leak theory, including bribing scientists by rewarding them with grants for pushing back against the science or evidence COVID-19 was manmade.