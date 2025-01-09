You Think We Republicans Have Problems? Just Look at the Democrats
Watch Biden's Grossly Inappropriate Response to the LA County Wildfires

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 09, 2025 12:01 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Joe Biden is mentally cooked and almost out the door, but he had to do what presidents do during these natural disasters. The wildfires engulfing Los Angeles County is the second inferno Biden has dealt with. He led Maui burn to the ground and took his sweet time visiting the island, whose residents endured the worst wildfire seen in almost a century. The president was briefed on the raging wildfires that have so far killed at least two people, destroyed over 1,000 buildings, forced 70,000 from their homes, and charred close to 30,000 acres. None of the fires have been contained (via CBS News): 

During his visit to Los Angeles, President Joe Biden was briefed Wednesday morning by local law enforcement and fire officials on three wildfires which have killed two people and injured several others as powerful winds carried them across over 20,000 acres.

More than 80,000 people have been forced to flee from their homes as the three fires led to mandatory evacuations, before burning more than 1,100 structures completely to the ground including several homes. But authorities have warned the battle for firefighters is far from over — forecasts of more powerful winds could further complicate their efforts and spread the flames even further. 

"What we saw here in the last 24 hours is unprecedented," Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell told President Biden during a briefing a Santa Monica fire station Wednesday, where local fire officials met with Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom. 

"I've never seen anything like this — fires driven by the type of winds that we saw, up to 100 miles per hour," McDonnell said. 

It’s likely Joe didn’t understand much because he decided to share the news that he’s a great-grandfather. People’s lives have been destroyed, Biden. No one cares that you’re a great-grandpa, man: 

Maybe That's Why Mayor Karen Bass Kept Her Mouth Shut About Her Absence in Handling the LA County Fires Matt Vespa
Also, what’s this: LAFD shipped firefighting gear to Ukraine. It fits the theme—Joe Biden announced another $500 million goodie bag today, too (via The Federalist): 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department shipped equipment to Ukraine in 2022, and now the Biden administration is working overtime to send the country millions more in handouts as wildfires devastate California. 

Perhaps ABC 7 put it best in 2022 when it declared that “all over southern California people are finding ways to keep Ukraine front and center and it’s no different for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.” 

The fire department donated its own “surplus” supplies to help a foreign regime and is now caught flat-footed without the capacity to respond to the Pacific Palisades wildfire, which continues to cause deaths and untold damage to thousands of acres of land, including countless homes. 

Far-left Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who is missing in action because she is busy attending an event in yet another foreign country, Ghana, also slashed the Los Angeles Fire Department’s budget by $17.6 million for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. Her initial proposal was $23 million. 

The city has faced firefighter shortages for several years, and the number of federal firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has also atrophied considerably since 2020. USFS also ended certain forest management projects, like prescribed burns in California, after President Joe Biden opposed a bill to help contain fires, claiming it would have undermined wildlife and environmental protections.

We are awash with incompetence. In some areas of LA County, there was no water in the hydrants. Biden is gone in 12 days. 

***

Santa Monica is now under expanded evacuation orders.

