The Latest Obstacle in Combating LA County's Raging Wildfires Seems Pretty Explanatory

The Los Angeles County wildfires are raging out of control. We have six active fires. None are contained. Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and other communitas have been burned to ash. This fire destroyed at least 25,000 acres, which led to evacuation orders for 70,000 people to avoid the blaze. That figure is bound to increase. Meanwhile, every firefighter has been recalled, but the hydrants are without water.

The Palisades Fire has spread to 11,802 acres with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 8, 2025

REPORTER: “Were you guys prepared enough for this? Do we have enough resources to fight these fires?”



ANTHONY MARRONE, L.A. FIRE CHIEF: “No, L.A. county and all 29 fire departments in our county are not prepared for this type of widespread disaster. There are not enough… pic.twitter.com/kCnVceiuQR — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 9, 2025

It's a classic case of Democratic government incompetence that’s led to this nightmare. The lack of preparation, water maintenance, and protocols for these annual natural disasters is appalling. You can’t blame everything on climate change, which Democrats always do, especially when such a dubious scientific theory didn’t spark this fire.

Rather than prepare for natural disasters, Gavin Newsom 2 days ago was interviewing actress Alyssa Milano. Here she complained about a 'campaign' to label celebrities and leftists as 'out of touch':

Alyssa Milano: "So often we are we are looked upon in the entertainment industry… pic.twitter.com/mt7NKbgkix — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) January 8, 2025

CA Governor Gavin Newsom brags about "the largest dam removal in U.S. history" because Native tribes said to save fish pic.twitter.com/0s9v1alpl4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2025

It also doesn’t help that the LAFD admits they don’t have enough personnel. Could it be due to the DEI nonsense and the COVID vaccine mandates? The latter clipped almost 1,000 firefighters alone. And no, increasing diversity in the LAFD ranks isn’t a top priority. It never was, and alas, we have the fruits of these liberal social experiments that have only led to death, destruction, and total mayhem:

So, how many Los Angeles firefighters lost their jobs over COVID shot mandates? pic.twitter.com/QeJpyreMz2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 8, 2025

The LA Fire Department’s first female LGBTQ chief created a DEI Bureau to train firefighters in DEI. They called it a “crisis” that there aren’t more women represented in the fire department. pic.twitter.com/MFWg6Ix6Bx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 8, 2025

LA Firefighters were taught about 'implicit biases' and other DEI nonsense instead of being taught how to fight fires:

"We are hosting our new employee orientation. Our focus is to teach our new employees, for them to understand cultural competency, identify implicit and… pic.twitter.com/JY7781Kr2s — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) January 8, 2025

First female and LGBTQ LA Fire Chief said her vision and strategic plan is for the fire department to be more diverse and inclusive. pic.twitter.com/yydfbwV9gG https://t.co/EXdtuAvM0O — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 8, 2025

Pray for California, folks.