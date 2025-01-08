New LA County Fire Is Raging Toward Hollywood Boulevard
The Latest Obstacle in Combating LA County's Raging Wildfires Seems Pretty Explanatory

Matt Vespa  |  January 08, 2025 10:00 PM
The Los Angeles County wildfires are raging out of control. We have six active fires. None are contained. Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and other communitas have been burned to ash. This fire destroyed at least 25,000 acres, which led to evacuation orders for 70,000 people to avoid the blaze. That figure is bound to increase. Meanwhile, every firefighter has been recalled, but the hydrants are without water.  

It's a classic case of Democratic government incompetence that’s led to this nightmare. The lack of preparation, water maintenance, and protocols for these annual natural disasters is appalling. You can’t blame everything on climate change, which Democrats always do, especially when such a dubious scientific theory didn’t spark this fire.  

It also doesn’t help that the LAFD admits they don’t have enough personnel. Could it be due to the DEI nonsense and the COVID vaccine mandates? The latter clipped almost 1,000 firefighters alone. And no, increasing diversity in the LAFD ranks isn’t a top priority. It never was, and alas, we have the fruits of these liberal social experiments that have only led to death, destruction, and total mayhem: 

Pray for California, folks.

