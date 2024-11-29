Trump Sure Did Get a Kick Out of His Thanksgiving Celebrations

In the early morning hours of Thursday, as we covered, President-elect Donald Trump posted a Thanksgiving message, including "the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our country," though he also reminded that they "have miserably failed." Trump didn't stop there, though. Trump's Thanksgiving posts and celebrations have also been trending on X for Thursday and Friday.

His pinned post on X, from Thursday, is currently a video spoofing the Christmas Eve dinner scene from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." He also shared the video over Truth Social.

"If this turkey tastes half as good as it looks, I think we're all in for a very big treat," a computer generated President Joe Biden, in for Chevy Chase, says. First Lady Jill Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) can be seen sitting next to him at the table. Sen.-elect Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Vice President Kamala Harris are seated at the table as well. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is there, too, noticeably drinking.

Schiff, just like the Cousin Eddy character asked of Chase's Clark Griswold in the original, asks Biden to "save the neck for me," prompting Biden to say, "okay, Adam." Trump has frequently referred to Schiff as "pencil-neck Adam Schiff," making such a line even more amusing.

As Biden cuts open the turkey, though, a dancing Trump pops out, while YMCA plays to the shocked dinner guests. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) are also shown at the table, with the former having an expression on her face as if she's freaking out about something.

The YMCA made another comeback as well for the Thanksgiving holiday, as video footage of the Trump family and Elon Musk celebrating at Mar-a-Lago while the song played was shared over X.

Also on Thursday, Bob Hoge at our sister site of RedState highlighted how Trump has helped send the song back to the top of the charts, close to 50 years later. It's not merely the president-elect who has helped make the song more popular once again, after it was released in 1978, but members of his family and also his inner circle.