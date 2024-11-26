Our Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever – 74% Off VIP Membership
DNC Staffers Getting Desperate After Kamala Hung Them Out to Dry

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 26, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Kamala Harris blew through nearly $2 billion in campaign cash before losing to President-elect Donald Trump on November 5 and now, Democratic National Committee staffers have been hung out to dry. 

A new GoFundMe page has been launched to help staffers in the aftermath of the election, which wasn't just a catastrophe for the campaign but also the DNC. 

"Last week, 2/3 of DNC staff was laid off with little notice and no severance. We are heartbroken to see our colleagues—who dedicated countless hours to electing Democrats up and down the ballot—depart under these circumstances, and we are furious with DNC leadership for failing to provide severance to those affected. As such, we are creating a relief fund which will directly aid staff members, including single parents and workers expecting children, impacted by the recent layoffs. The funds raised will be distributed equally to any laid-off member who opts in to receive funds. We hope these funds can soften the economic blow for those impacted," a statement on the page states. 

"We want to be clear: the funds raised from this GoFundMe are not a replacement for the severance we are still fighting for on behalf of our colleagues. This fund is overseen by current and former DNC Staff Union leaders, who pledge to make the administration of this account transparent. For questions or concerns, reach out to us. In solidarity,"  the statement continues. 

The DNC staff union is furious and calling the layoffs a "betrayal of our values."

Donors are also livid, with some calling the overspending disqualifying. From The Hill

Vice President Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) are set to address the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) finance directors amid reports that the campaign is $20 million in debt after a lavish spending spree.

Political mega-donor John Morgan told NewsNation’s “CUOMO” on Monday that those who poured money into the Harris-Walz campaign were trying to defeat Trump, not elect Harris — and her campaign’s spending is cause for serious concern.

“All of a sudden, everybody’s got the keys to the candy store, ad buyers, talent consultants. There’s 100 days to do it, and the money started pouring in,” Morgan said, adding that “ego” and a “crazy” desire to obtain commissions on placed ads drove much of the spending.

