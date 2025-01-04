VIP
One Dem Had a Stupid and Grossly Transparent Meltdown After the House Speakership Vote

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 04, 2025 6:50 AM
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) was elected Speaker of the House, though there was a moment where it looked like it could go multiple rounds, feeding the narrative of GOP disunity. Alas, that didn’t happen. The chaos over Kevin McCarthy was not repeated, as Johnson was elected on the first ballot. With the theatrics cut short, the House can start formal business, starting with the certification of the 2024 results on January 6.  

Del. Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands wouldn’t remain silent, voicing outrage over her inability to vote in this contest before going on about America’s colonies problem. Shut up, lady. You know the rules. The clerk reread them, so take a sit. No one cares. Also, last time I checked, I’m pretty sure the American territories don’t want statehood (via Fox News):

U.S. Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett protested the nonvoting status of the Virgin Islands and other U.S. territories Friday— sparking mixed reactions after she accused the U.S. in House floor remarks of having a "colonies problem." 

The exchange occurred after Plaskett, a Democrat, stood after the first roll call vote to note what she said was a parliamentary inquiry. 

Plaskett then asked the House clerk why she and other delegates from the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia were not asked to participate in the House speaker vote. 

Combined, she noted that the delegates excluded represent some four million Americans and what she said was "the largest per capita of veterans in this country." 

Speaking over Republican cries of "order!" that could be heard in the background, the House clerk then explained to Plaskett that delegates-elect and the resident commissioner-elect are not qualified to vote in the House speaker election. 

"Representatives-elect are the only individuals qualified to vote in the election of a speaker, as provided in Section 36 of the House Rules and Manual," the clerk said. 

That’s the rule, honey. Move and get out of the way. 

