Melania Trump Won't Be Meeting With Jill Biden

President-elect Donald Trump is set to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday, the man who will be both his successor and his predecessor. While the two of them will meet to discuss the transition of power, it looks like former and future First Lady Melania Trump will not be meeting with First Lady Jill Biden.

As the Daily Mail reported on Monday, which has also been covering the feud between the first lady and Vice President Kamala Harris, the two first ladies have not spoken. Melania Trump also did not invite Jill Biden following the 2020 election. As Rusty Weiss highlighted at our sister site of RedState, Melania Trump had been invited for and attended tea with former First Lady Michelle Obama, though Obama shamefully complained that her successor had given her a gift she didn't know what to do with., Also on Monday, CNN put out a report highlighting how it was merely "expected" that Trump was going to skip, citing "a prior scheduling conflict for the former first lady related to her newly released memoir."

That was Monday, though. On Tuesday, as Bob Hoge at our sister site of RedState pointed to, a report from the New York Post came in late on Monday night that Melania Trump is not going to meet Jill Biden and it's to do with the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022.

As the Post mentioned:

Melania Trump declined an offer to head to the White House Wednesday and meet with Jill Biden, citing the Biden administration’s raid on Mar-a-Lago as part of the federal government’s investigation into classified documents. “She ain’t going,” a source familiar with Melania’s decision told The Post. “Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting,” the source said. “Jill Biden isn’t someone Melania needs to meet,” the source added.

That raid on August 8, 2022 was a particularly memorable example of how the Biden-Harris Department of Justice was politicized and weaponized to go after Trump, their chief political enemy. It's thus particularly shameful that Harris had been hysterically warning that it was Trump who was going to weaponize government against his political opponents when they had already done so.

Many concerning details came out of that case, and we later learned that deadly force had even been authorized. The case was ultimately dismissed by Judge Aileen Cannon in July. With Trump having been elected as president, Smith's other cases against the former and future president look to be coming to an end.