RFK Jr. Just Clinched Key Vote for Confirmation

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is heading for confirmation. He got the nod from the Senate Finance Committee on a 14-13 vote last week, with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) now publicly stating that she will vote to confirm the controversial pick for Health and Human Services secretary when the time comes. CNN’s Manu Raju confirmed Collins' position:

Just asked GOP Sen. Susan Collins, key swing vote, if she plans to support RFK Jr for HHS. She says she does plan to vote for him — a big boost for his confirmation. She said that Kennedy told her that he would “re-examine” the WH’s NIH cuts and he “seemed to understand the concerns that I was raising about what it would be more very important biomedical research and clinical trials.”

And it looks like Collins’ decision is angering all the right people:

This is a massive development that could put Kennedy over the top.