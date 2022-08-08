'Under Siege': FBI Raids Mar-A-Lago, President Trump Responds

President Trump's Palm Beach, Florida retreat Mar-A-Lago was raided by the FBI on Monday with agents searching the 45th president's "Southern White House" and even reportedly breaking into Trump's safe.

Per @pdoocy - statement from former pres Donald Trump says Mar-A-Lago "is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents". — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) August 8, 2022

Trump was not at Mar-A-Lago at the time of the FBI's unannounced raid, and was instead at Trump Tower in New York City when agents arrived and began their search of the property. According to one report, agents were "focused on material that Mr. Trump had brought with him to Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence, after he left the White House" that "contained many pages of classified documents."

Trump was not in Florida when the Mar-a-Lago search happened. He is at Trump Tower in New York, I am told. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 8, 2022

President Trump blasted out a statement confirming and condemning the "assault" on his home:

These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections. Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-world Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.

Trump's statement continued, comparing his treatment to that of his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton who hasn't faced similar treatment despite her missing emails and, as Trump noted, theft of items from the White House when she and President Bill Clinton left:

The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level! Hillary Clinton was allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 E-mails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress. Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable. She even took antique furniture, and other items from the White House. I stood up to America's bureaucratic corruption, I restored power to the people, and truly delivered for our Country, like we have never seen before. The establishment hated it. Now, as they watch my endorsed candidates win big victories, and see my dominance in all polls, they are trying to stop me, and the Republican Party, once more. The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped. I will continue to fight for the Great American People!

The FBI's unannounced raid of Mar-A-Lago comes after Biden's Department of Justice announced that it had officially opened a criminal probe into President Trump's actions following the 2020 election. Vespa has the full writeup on that investigation here.

This is a developing story and may be updated.