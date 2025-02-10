Guess Who Fani Willis Is Joining Forces With

Willis-Crockett 2028?

This week, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is teaming up with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) to host an inaugural gala, titled "For the Love of Justice," where premier seating costs as much as $25,000. The "incomparable" Texas congresswoman will serve as the Democrat DA's mistress of ceremonies, "Team Fani" announced across social media.

I’m honored to be sworn in for a second term as Fulton County DA! Grateful for your support and excited to celebrate this moment together. Join me—get your tickets at https://t.co/TbEfmpx2Hu! #FaniWillis #FaniForDA #FaniForFulton pic.twitter.com/wsbKzt6blc — Fani T. Willis (@FaniforDA) February 8, 2025

In partnership with Tyler Perry Studios, the February 13 fundraiser boasts "justice"-themed sponsorship opportunities, including "Municipal" status ($2,500), "Magistrate" ($5,000), "District" ($7,500), "Circuit" ($10,000), and "Superior" ($20,000), ranging all the way up to "Supreme Justice" ($25,000), which will buy you two 10-person VIP tables and a chance to speak at the reception, among other recognitions.

Individual tickets—available via MadamDA2025.com—are priced at $500 a piece while VIP ones sell for $750 per person. Checks must be made payable to Without Fear or Favor, Inc.

"[B]e a part of HERstory," as Team Fani is advertising, inviting potential attendees to celebrate the chief Atlanta prosecutor's reelection.

It's black-tie attire, and the "permitted" wearable colors are black, pink, and gold "only." Other colors will not be allowed and may void one's ticket, according to the purchase portal.

Critics are calling the crossover event a "ghetto gala."

Last year, Crockett clashed with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during a House hearing. In response to Greene mocking her stick-on false eyelashes, an irate Crockett melted down amid a meeting of the U.S. House Oversight Committee held to hold then-Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress. Crockett, hurling retaliatory insults at the GOP congresswoman, accused her of having a so-called "bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body."

Willis, meanwhile, was recently removed from her Fulton County election interference case against President Donald Trump after she was caught having an undisclosed affair with the top prosecutor she had hired to spearhead the criminal proceedings.

This is not the first time Willis and Crockett are appearing together. In September, Willis was a panelist for a discussion on "Fighting in the Current Politically Violent Climate," which Crockett moderated, as part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's annual legislative conference aimed at advancing policy that ensures "equal rights, opportunities, and access for Black Americans."

There, the two also spoke alongside each other on the Native Land Live Podcast to discuss "Black liberation" and "justice reform."

Crockett said that Willis "always stood for the people" of Fulton County. "That's what Fani does."

"Her job isn't to go after a certain person or a certain type of person," Crockett remarked. "It's to look to see if someone has broken the law."

According to the podcast's description, the Native Land hosts work to "unravel the threads that connect Black Americans and marginalized communities to a place they courageously call home." In the spirit of the Black National Anthem ("Lift Every Voice and Sing")'s final stanza, the podcast is inspired to "rise from the past, rooted deeply in the soil of ancestral struggles, to build a home, to claim our space."