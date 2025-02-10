DOGE's 'Big Balls' Is Back. Here's Where He Landed.

The Department of Government Efficiency’s employee, nicknamed ‘Big Balls,’ is back. The employee who was temporarily dismissed after an activist Wall Street Journal reported outed him appears to be reassigned to the State Department, likely triggering liberals. After a brief outcry, Mr. Balls, whose real name is Edward Coristine, was said to be returning to government by Trump and Mr. Musk (via WaPo):

A 19-year-old acolyte of Elon Musk known online as “Big Balls” is listed as having taken on a new role at the State Department, raising concerns among some diplomats about his potential access to sensitive information and the growing reach of his tech billionaire boss into America’s diplomatic apparatus, said U.S. officials familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive issue.

Edward Coristine, who briefly worked for Musk’s brain-chip start-up Neuralink, is posted as a senior adviser to the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Technology, a critical hub for data — both sensitive and nonsensitive, officials said. Coristine, who also holds positions at the U.S. DOGE Service and the Office of Personnel Management, has attracted significant attention across Washington for his edgy online persona and the relative lack of experience he brings to his new federal roles.

But his new position could give him visibility into far more than just tech.

Some U.S. officials expressed alarm about Coristine’s new perch at the bureau, which serves as the IT department for Washington’s diplomatic apparatus. All of the department’s IT and data management functions were centralized at the bureau during an overhaul before President Donald Trump returned to office, making it a treasure trove of information.

“This is dangerous,” said one of the U.S. officials, noting Coristine’s youth and a report by Bloomberg that he was fired for leaking a data security firm’s information to a competitor.