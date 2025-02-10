DOJ Has a New Directive in Response to October 7
Finally, the End of the Penny?
Hamas Makes an Announcement About the Freedom of Future Hostages
VIP
Democrats Can't Figure Out a Response
Donald Trump Makes Controversial Announcement About Gaza Residents
Trump Strikes Back Against Court That Blocked DOGE From Scrutinizing Treasury Department
Scott Jennings: Trump Is 80/20 President
VIP
This New Poll Is Chock Full of Good News for Trump
This Democrat Is Prepared to Shut Down the Government Over Trump and Musk
Are Media Outlets Undermining ICE Raids?
Guess Who Fani Willis Is Joining Forces With
VIP
An American Airlines Flight Was Delayed After a Passenger Noticed Something Disturbing
You Won't Believe How the BBC Has Covered the Exchanged Hostages
CBS Poll: Trump Is Popular, but One of His Top Priorities Is Even...
Tipsheet

DOGE's 'Big Balls' Is Back. Here's Where He Landed.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 10, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Department of Government Efficiency’s employee, nicknamed ‘Big Balls,’ is back. The employee who was temporarily dismissed after an activist Wall Street Journal reported outed him appears to be reassigned to the State Department, likely triggering liberals. After a brief outcry, Mr. Balls, whose real name is Edward Coristine, was said to be returning to government by Trump and Mr. Musk (via WaPo): 

Advertisement

A 19-year-old acolyte of Elon Musk known online as “Big Balls” is listed as having taken on a new role at the State Department, raising concerns among some diplomats about his potential access to sensitive information and the growing reach of his tech billionaire boss into America’s diplomatic apparatus, said U.S. officials familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive issue.

Edward Coristine, who briefly worked for Musk’s brain-chip start-up Neuralink, is posted as a senior adviser to the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Technology, a critical hub for data — both sensitive and nonsensitive, officials said. Coristine, who also holds positions at the U.S. DOGE Service and the Office of Personnel Management, has attracted significant attention across Washington for his edgy online persona and the relative lack of experience he brings to his new federal roles. 

But his new position could give him visibility into far more than just tech. 

Some U.S. officials expressed alarm about Coristine’s new perch at the bureau, which serves as the IT department for Washington’s diplomatic apparatus. All of the department’s IT and data management functions were centralized at the bureau during an overhaul before President Donald Trump returned to office, making it a treasure trove of information. 

“This is dangerous,” said one of the U.S. officials, noting Coristine’s youth and a report by Bloomberg that he was fired for leaking a data security firm’s information to a competitor. 

Recommended

Guess Who Fani Willis Is Joining Forces With Mia Cathell
Advertisement

We don’t care, guys. This move will happen, and the ‘it’s dangerous’ nonsense only confirms this is right. It will unearth either waste, corruption, or deep state fraud. Either way, we won, which is how things will be for the foreseeable future. People at State who don’t like this are more than capable of resigning. 

Tags: ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess Who Fani Willis Is Joining Forces With Mia Cathell
Trump Strikes Back Against Court That Blocked DOGE From Scrutinizing Treasury Department Jeff Charles
Donald Trump Makes Controversial Announcement About Gaza Residents Jeff Charles
DOJ Has a New Directive in Response to October 7 Katie Pavlich
Jasmine Crockett Makes a Fool of Herself on Jobs Report Rebecca Downs
Democrats Have Trump Fever, and There Is No Cure Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Guess Who Fani Willis Is Joining Forces With Mia Cathell
Advertisement