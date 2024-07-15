Old Man Who Threatened to Assault Trump Says We Need to Tone Down...
You Knew Some Democrat Was Going to Go There Concerning Biden's Mental Decline
Failed Trump Assassination Attempt Did Two Things for Dems, None of Them Good.
Why 'Morning Joe' Wasn't on the Air Monday
Trump Fundraiser for Rally Victims Smashes Goal
How Will the Assassination Attempt Affect the Election? Pollster Weighs In.
'This Interaction Might Explain Why Trump Is Alive Today': Here's What Took Place...
Here's What Will Be Different About Trump's Convention Speech After Assassination Attempt
Another Billionaire Has Endorsed Trump After Assassination Attempt
How Will Trump Assassination Attempt Impact Security of RNC? Whatley Explains.
When You Set the Bar Low...You Jump Low
Donald Trump, America's Profile in Courage
Today, Mr. President, We Are All MAGA
Everything We've Discovered About the Would-Be Trump Assassin
Tipsheet

Trump Classified Docs Case Dismissed

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 15, 2024 10:05 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the classified documents case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith against former President Donald Trump on Monday morning, a massive win for Trump and a significant indictment of the Biden administration's legal attacks on the current president's political opponent. 

Advertisement

In her decision granting Trump's motion to dismiss the case "based on the unlawful appointment and funding of Special Counsel Jack Smith," Judge Cannon said Smith's appointment by Attorney General Merrick Garland "violates the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution."

In addition, Judge Cannon found Smith's "use of a permanent indefinite appropriation also violates the Appointments Clause."

The ruling means the classified documents case is now officially closed and, unless an appeals court or ultimately the Supreme Court disagree, there will be no further prosecution for Trump's handling of documents after leaving office. 

The rationale behind Judge Cannon's ruling was raised by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas with his concurring opinion in Trump v. United States. As Townhall reported on Thomas' opinion:

"To guard against tyranny, the Founders required that a federal office be 'established by Law,'" says Thomas. "As James Madison cautioned, '[i]f there is any point in which the separation of the Legislative and Executive powers ought to be maintained with greater caution, it is that which relates to officers and offices.'"

Put succinctly by Thomas: "If Congress has not reached a consensus that a particular office should exist, the Executive lacks the power to create and fill an office of his own accord."

When Attorney General Merrick Garland named Jack Smith as Special Counsel, "he did not identify any statute that clearly creates such an office...[n]or did he rely on a statute granting him the authority to appoint officers as he deems fit, as the heads of some other agencies have," writes Thomas. "Instead, the Attorney General relied upon several statutes of a general nature," none of which "appears to create an office for the Special Counsel, and especially not with the clarity typical of past statutes used for that purpose."

Recommended

Everything We've Discovered About the Would-Be Trump Assassin Mia Cathell
Advertisement

More from the opinion penned by Thomas on why Smith's appointment is invalid:

Even if the Special Counsel has a valid office, questions remain as to whether the Attorney General filled that office in compliance with the Appointments Clause. For example, it must be determined whether the Special Counsel is a principal or inferior officer. If the former, his appointment is invalid because the Special Counsel was not nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate, as principal officers must be... Even if he is an inferior officer, the Attorney General could appoint him without Presidential nomination and senatorial confirmation only if “Congress...by law vest[ed] the Appointment” in the Attorney General as a “Hea[d] of Department.” ... So, the Special Counsel’s appointment is invalid unless a statute created the Special Counsel’s office and gave the Attorney General the power to fill it “by Law.”

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Everything We've Discovered About the Would-Be Trump Assassin Mia Cathell
Failed Trump Assassination Attempt Did Two Things for Dems, None of Them Good. Matt Vespa
They Tried to Kill Trump – Now We’re Going to Fight Twice As Hard Kurt Schlichter
Why 'Morning Joe' Wasn't on the Air Monday Spencer Brown
'This Interaction Might Explain Why Trump Is Alive Today': Here's What Took Place Moments Before Shooting Leah Barkoukis
Old Man Who Threatened to Assault Trump Says We Need to Tone Down the Rhetoric in Slurred WH Address Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Everything We've Discovered About the Would-Be Trump Assassin Mia Cathell
Advertisement